World Mental Health Day: Breaking the silence on emotional struggles

Dr Bradley Wagemaker emphasises the importance of prioritising mental health.

Celebrated globally on 10 October, World Mental Health Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental well-being, especially in high-stress environments.

This day aims to break the silence surrounding emotional struggles and encourages open conversations about mental health issues that affect millions worldwide.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Bradley Wagemaker, Medical Director at Lamelle Pharmaceuticals, emphasised the significance of prioritising mental health.

He explained that mental well-being is a cornerstone of leading a fulfilling life and is critical to achieving your dreams, being productive, and engaging meaningfully with the world around you.

“Mental health is one of the main elements of a fulfilling life that allows people to achieve their dreams, be productive, and be the best version of themselves.

“Without mental health being intact or ideally improved, individuals find it very difficult to engage with the world around them.

“This often leads to feelings of inadequacy and the sense that they are letting down their families and friends.”

Dr Wagemaker on triggers for mental health



Dr Wagemaker also pointed out that the triggers for mental health disturbances are varied and can be both biological and situational.

He highlighted that many people experience mental health issues due to physical health conditions or circumstances in their lives.

“There are so many factors that play a role. For example, women with biological disorders, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)—the most common endocrine disorder among women of reproductive age—are up to eight times more likely to experience depression, anxiety, or sadness. Addressing the underlying disease can often help improve their mental state significantly.”

Dr Wagemaker emphasised that different mental health challenges require tailored approaches.

For those with neurotransmitter imbalances, he recommended psychotherapy or pharmacological therapy.

For PCOS, he recommends the following:

Seek Help

The first step in regaining control over PCOS is obtaining a diagnosis.

Joining a PCOS support group in your area can be a great way to find solace and support among fellow PCOS sufferers.

Seeking therapy from a registered psychologist, or opening up to a close friend or family member, can also help manage the psychological impact of PCOS.

Additionally, a growing number of online resources are available to help understand PCOS, its symptoms, and possible treatments.

Healing from the inside out

PCOS is closely linked to insulin resistance and the body’s difficulty in using glucose effectively.

Studies show that up to 70% of PCOS sufferers are insulin-resistant, which can lead to weight gain and other health complications.

Dietary changes to lower insulin levels are crucial. Low-carbohydrate diets are typically recommended for PCOS sufferers to help manage weight and lower insulin levels.

Reducing the intake of processed snacks to no more than one or two servings a week can make a significant difference.

Exercise also plays a vital role in managing PCOS. Even light exercise, like going for long walks, can be beneficial.

