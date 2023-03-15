Local sex toy maker pursues the female orgasm

Hein Kaiser

The sometimes elusive female orgasm and the health benefits of self-pleasure play an ever increasing role in the world of sexual wellness.

Local sex toy maker, Exotic World’s Jaun Esterhuizen is on a mission to enhance sensuality for couples and individuals.

Jaun’s interest in the sex toy industry began more than a decade ago. He was fascinated by the female orgasm and wanted to change the way that women experience masturbation or self-pleasure or, for that matter, how couples can play together. He spent years researching this.

Exotic World

His girlfriend showed him an international website selling sex toys, but pricing was a turn off, and from there, his idea for Exotic World was born.

It remained an idea until lockdown – during the pandemic – when their financial situation pushed the pair to pursue a side hustle for extra income as they both have day jobs too.

Jaun and his girlfriend now run the business together, with him handling manufacturing and her running the website. And it is grown from strength to strength as more women lean towards liberating their sexuality with the pleasures of self-pleasure not far behind.

Also Read: Masturbation: The benefits of becoming your ‘own lover’

Awareness of female sexuality

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on understanding and appreciating female sexuality. He said that the female orgasm was previously underexplored and surrounded by myths and misconceptions.

He said: “The growth of the sexual wellness industry, which includes sex toys and other pleasure-enhancing practices like masturbation, raised awareness of female sexuality. Jaun said they hope to play a role in destigmatising discussions about female pleasure and the couple is advocating for its importance.

“Masturbation has become a hot topic tied to mental health, and it can contribute to overall wellbeing. For single individuals or couples, toys can help release stress and enhance intimacy during foreplay or solo play.”

All shapes and sizes

Jaun’s range of fantasy-based toys come in various sizes, from mini to large, catering to individual preferences and desires. Each item is based on a mythological character or something slightly lateral, like an alien.

They come in various sizes from small through to more than forty centimetres in length. Girth is also important, and there are various shapes to ensure the perfect match for any body shape. Each toy is angled and surfaced, too, to deliver external pleasure.

He said: “There are several ways in which a woman can orgasm, and the toys are designed to fulfil almost every angle of self-pleasure or sex-play”.

Also Read: A great stress reliever: Do you masturbate at work?

Exotic World also designs custom toys for clients and will soon be launching a service where partners can make replicas of their lover’s penises.

He also recently launched what they call a grinder. It’s a friction based toy that allows for masturbation or self and couple pleasure in a completely different way. It is a dry-humping tool.

Jaun said: “It makes masturbation with almost any object possible. A grinder can be strapped around a pillow, placed on a chair or tied around someone’s leg. It can be used to create pleasure or orgasm with anything”.

The men’s range

The couple is presently working on designs for a men’s range too. It’s all manufactured from medical grade silicone, which avoids any unfavourable guests like germs interfering with naughty play.

Jaun said: “Many imported toys are made from substandard materials which may cause health challenges. When we designed our toys, materials used during manufacture became just as important as look and feel. There is no compromise when it comes to quality and ensuring the pleasure and wellness of our clients”.

Jaun admits that marketing sex toys in an environment where sex is considered taboo can be difficult. He has faced bans on various social media platforms and has resorted to creating new accounts every so often to continue advertising.

To promote their products, Exotic World supports content creators on platforms like Only Fans who review and advertise their toys.

He said: “What makes everything worthwhile is the feedback that we get form our ambassadors and customers, and how they have enjoyed the toys. As we move into an age where sexual wellness is considered an essential part of mental and physical wellness, and masturbation and self-pleasure is becoming destigmatised, the sky is the limit with the fun anyone can have”.