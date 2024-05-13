Family attack leaves man decapitated, woman and child severely injured

While the motive is currently unknown, police say they cannot rule out domestic violence.

A family attack, described as horrific, happened on Monday morning in Limpopo, where a man was beheaded and a woman and her child were severely injured, allegedly by a male family member.

The Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said he was shocked over a “horrific attack” that happened at Tshidimbini village outside Thohoyandou, allegedly by a male family member.

‘Senseless, cruel and inhumane’

“Such senseless, cruel, and inhumane brutality has no place in our society, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. No one has a right to take anybody’s life, even with the slightest provocation,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the police responded to a complaint of murder and attempted murder.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they came across a human head at the gate, and when they proceeded to the house, they found the decapitated body of a 41-year-old man, tied with a rope,” Mashaba said.

Family member allegedly attacked them

A 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were already transported to the hospital after the same family member also allegedly attacked them.

The family member, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

“Police further seized items that included a hammer, spade, and knife believed to have been used in the commission of the crime,” Mashaba said.

The Limpopo police have since opened a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder against the man.

Motive unknown

Although the motive behind the incident is yet unknown, domestic violence cannot be completely ruled out, the police said.

“We assure everyone affected that justice will be served without fear or favour,” Hadebe added.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court soon.

