Simple tricks that can help you sleep better tonight

Waking up refreshed depends on how you went to sleep. Here are some simple tricks to help you sleep better at night.

There’s nothing quite like waking up in the morning and feeling like you’ve had a good night’s rest. Then, conversely, there’s nothing worse, of course, than waking up feeling like a Zombie either.

Sleeping is when your brain recharges and discharges the energy, good and bad and fugly, from the day you’ve had. But it’s not always possible, because deadlines, kids, stress, and the day-to-day craziness of simply surviving can take their toll on quality shuteye.

Make it dark

Controlling your exposure to light, research suggested, regulates your circadian rhythm.

Apparently, the wavelengths we are exposed to during the day influence our melatonin production and, too, the timing of our sleep and awake cycles.

In the evening, the trick is to reduce bright light and particularly blue light. That’s the stuff that your phone, tablet, laptop and television gift you. Blue light suppresses melatonin, the hormone that tells your body it’s time to wind down. Experts often recommend putting screens away at least 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

Cool the room down

Your body temperature naturally drops when you fall asleep, and a cooler bedroom helps that process along. Sleep specialists generally recommend a conventional wisdom noted temperature somewhere between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Daytime movement

Exercise doesn’t just keep you in shape. Apparently, it also improves sleep quality.

Regular physical activity helps the body feel ready for sleep and reduces stress and anxiety. But of course, going to extremes is not the answer, because a hardcore workout right before bedtime can leave you wide awake with an elevated heart rate and a wired nervous system.

ALSO READ: Why a good night’s sleep can be a superpower

Wear loose and comfortable nightdresses. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Replace counting sheep with a list

Counting sheep may be a solution for cartoon characters, but these days replaying your schedule for the next day, before zzz-ing off, is more common than you may think.

Try this trick that research online seems to suggest works: write a short to-do list before turning in.

Putting tasks down on paper reassures the mind that nothing important will be forgotten. It allows you to put pen to paper and then park the thoughts, instead of allowing them to race through our minds.

A quick warm shower or bath

Don’t overcook yourself in a soup of hot water. Instead, warming your body briefly before bed is said to help you fall asleep faster.

The logic, it seems, is that once you step out of the shower, your body starts to cool, and your brain reckons it’s time to settle between the sheets.

Pajama party

Sleeping is about recharging, and it’s not just your brain’s privilege.

Allow your body to breathe and be comfortable. Loose, comfortable pyjamas without any restrictive clothes beneath them, in other words, no undies or anything that could add unnecessary perspiration or restriction.

Reading before bedtime can be relaxing. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Don’t wire up on caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant, so it keeps the brain alert long after the last sip of coffee or energy drink.

Limiting caffeine during the afternoon and switching to decaf or caffeine-free drinks in the evening can help the body slow down instead of winding it up all over again.

Bedtime rituals

Whether it’s calming scents like lavender, chamomile or sandalwood, scents are said to influence the brain’s relaxation centres and chill you out. Lifting the mood of your bedroom with some fragrant oils in a burner can create a relaxing environment for bedtime.

Reading works, too. A few pages before turning in can stimulate your mind while relaxing you at the same time.

Simple rituals before bed can also include breathing exercises or, apparently and strangely enough, humming like a bumblebee while exhaling. It’s said to calm the mind through vibration and to segue attention away from the day’s hustle.

NOW READ: Sleep divorce may improve your sex life