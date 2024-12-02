Say goodbye to stinky feet: 6 fresh fixes to step up your game

There are many contributing factors to malodorous feet, both environmental and personal.

Bacteria that cause foot odour thrive in moisture, so it’s best to keep your feet dry wherever possible. Picture: iStock

At least 10% of the population suffers from foot odour, and it is more prevalent in certain types of weather. Warm weather or constantly wearing closed shoes on colder days causes more sweating, bacterial growth, and smelly feet.

When you remove your shoes, this can make for an uncomfortable situation for the sufferer and those in the vicinity. Fortunately, there are a few effective ways to prevent foot odour.

“If you’re wearing closed shoes all day, you’re undoubtedly going to have some form of foot odour, but for some, it’s a lot worse than others,” explained Lynsey Hammond, MD of Kroko foot care. “However, with the right daily practices and treatment, foot odour shouldn’t be a problem for anyone. It’s just a matter of getting into the right hygienic practices and using the right products.”

What causes smelly feet?

There are many contributing factors to malodorous feet, both environmental and personal. Here are some of the factors that could be causing it:

· Hot weather leading to sweating

· Exercising in closed shoes or trainers

· Standing all-day

· Being overweight

· Hormonal changes caused by puberty, pregnancy, or menopause

· Certain medications, such as antidepressants

· Hyperhidrosis, which is a condition that causes excessive sweating

These all lead to a build-up of sweat and bacteria that cause a nasty smell.

Tips to shed the smell

1. Soak your feet

If your foot odour is a concern, try soaking your feet for 20 minutes in warm water mixed with half a cup of Epsom salt. Doing this once a week will help remove moisture from the skin, preventing bacteria from thriving. You should also wash your feet daily with soap or an antibacterial soap.

2. Keep your feet and shoes dry

Bacteria that cause foot odour thrive in moisture, so it’s best to keep your feet dry wherever possible. It might be worth keeping an extra pair of socks handy to swap them out if they get too sweaty. It’s also important to air dry your shoes after taking them off and before putting them away; it is best to let them air overnight out of a cupboard. Another great option is applying a dedicated footpowder to your shoes. This is formulated with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal ingredients to keep your feet and shoes dry and odour-free.

3. Let them breathe

When you get home, remove your socks and shoes so that your feet get some fresh air. You can opt for sandals on hot days and avoid wearing closed shoes as much as your lifestyle and the weather allow. However, remember to avoid walking barefoot in communal wet places, such as showers in gyms.

4. Disinfect your shoes

If possible, don’t wear the same shoes for two days in a row, rather let the one pair air out while wearing another. You should also clean out your insoles to improve the smell and consider using a disinfectant spray to kill off any bacteria. Foot and shoe spray is a great option as it cools, cleans, and deodorises the feet and shoes. It can also keep kit bags and shin pads clean and fresh.

5. Choose the correct shoes

When selecting your shoes, remember that natural fabrics like cotton and leather breathe, whereas most synthetic materials used to make shoes will not allow your shoes to breathe, resulting in bacterial build-up. You must also ensure that your shoes fit correctly, if they’re too tight your feet are unlikely to breathe.

6. Practice good hygiene

Alongside the foot soak and antibacterial scrub, other hygiene practices can also help smelly feet. Scrubbing your feet with a pumice stone will remove dead skin cells that bacteria feed on. Remember to scrub between the toes where bacteria love to hide. It’s also important to clean and trim your toenails – another place bacteria will take residence.

Remember that if you can’t solve the odour problem with these practices, it’s best to consult a medical professional, as prescription medication might be needed.

