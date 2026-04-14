Your gut is your second brain: Here’s what experts say you should do about it

Science confirms what our language has always known: the gut and the brain are deeply, biologically connected. Here's what the research says - and how to take care of your 'second brain' for better mood, energy and overall health.

“Gut feeling.” “Gutted.” “Gut punch.” There’s so much gut-related language for describing our deepest emotions, and it turns out that’s not just a figure of speech; it’s surprisingly accurate biology.

Researchers have long known that the gut and brain are connected, but more recent science has revealed just how sophisticated that relationship really is.

According to a guide on gut health published by South African medical aid provider Fedhealth, the gut is far more central to our overall wellness than previously understood, and looking after it could be one of the most important things you do for your mental and physical health.

This is also the main reason it may start to feel like “everyone” is talking about gut health in almost every wellness discussion.

A nervous system within a nervous system

Here’s something most people don’t know: your gut contains approximately 100 million neurons, more than those found in your spinal cord. Within the walls of your gastrointestinal tract sits an entire separate nervous system, known as the enteric nervous system, which senses, processes, and responds to information independently of your brain. This system communicates with the central nervous system via the vagus nerve, one of the longest and most complex nerves in the human body.

For a long time, scientists believed the brain sent signals to the gut in a one-way stream to manage digestion. But research has since shown that the majority of signals travelling along the vagus nerve actually flow in the opposite direction – from gut to brain. According to Fedhealth, this means that the health of your digestive system is essentially inseparable from that of your mind, mood, immune system, and energy levels.

The microbiome and your mental health

The gut microbiome, made up of trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms living in your digestive tract, does far more than help break down food. It produces and regulates neurotransmitters, including serotonin, dopamine, GABA and norepinephrine, all of which are critical to mood stability and emotional regulation. In other words, the state of your gut directly affects how you respond to stress and how you feel emotionally day to day. The medical aid scheme notes that an unhealthy gut has been linked to depression, anxiety, brain fog, and chronic fatigue.

How to keep your ‘second brain’ healthy

The good news is that your microbiome is highly responsive to lifestyle changes. Here’s what the experts recommend:

Eat a variety. Findings from the American Gut Project show that people who eat 30 or more different plant foods per week have significantly more diverse microbiomes than those who eat fewer than 10. Think different coloured vegetables, fruits, wholegrains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.

Add fermented foods. Plain yoghurt with live cultures, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha introduce beneficial bacteria directly into the gut, making them some of the most direct interventions you can make for microbiome health.



Fermented foods introduce beneficial bacteria directly into the gut. Picture: Thesomegirl, iStock

Don’t forget prebiotics. Garlic, onions, leeks, oats, bananas and asparagus are all prebiotic foods that feed your existing beneficial bacteria and help them thrive.

Cut back on the usual suspects. Refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, alcohol and highly processed foods all reduce microbiome diversity and weaken the gut lining. If that lining is significantly damaged, according to Fedhealth, it can allow inflammatory compounds into the bloodstream – with negative effects not just on physical health, but on your emotional state as well.

Be cautious with antibiotics. While sometimes unavoidable, antibiotics are well known to disrupt gut bacteria. If you need to take them, consider pairing them with a probiotic to help counteract their effects.

The stress loop you need to break

Ever noticed that your digestion tends to go haywire during stressful periods?

That’s the gut-brain axis at work. Because the connection runs in both directions, chronic psychological stress alters the composition of the microbiome, which then sends distress signals back to the brain, amplifying the stress response further.

Breaking that loop, according to the medical aid scheme, means addressing both sides: nutrition for the gut, and stress management through good sleep, movement, mindfulness and social connection.

The concept of the “second brain” is not just a poetic metaphor. It accurately describes a complex neurological system that influences your emotional resilience, immune function, cognitive clarity and capacity to handle stress. Looking after your gut goes beyond a wellness trend; it’s foundational to feeling and functioning at your best.