Autism vs. developmental delay: A 10-point guide for parents

Does my child have autism? Discover the early signs, the diagnostic process, and how to distinguish between general developmental delays and autism in this expert guide.

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that presents uniquely in every person. At its core, it is a brain difference that manifests as a distinct way of processing the world that shapes how a person communicates, connects and experiences their environment.

Because autism is an “invisible” disability, it is often misunderstood.

However, it is equally important to recognise the remarkable strengths within the autism profile. With the right support, the vast majority of autistic people live full, meaningful lives, pursuing successful careers and building families of their own.

Karen Archer, deputy principal and an educational psychologist at Bellavista School, takes us through the things parents can keep in mind when deciding the next steps in their child’s care.

1. What are the early signs of autism?

Parents should look for specific behavioural markers that often appear in early childhood:

Social communication: Limited eye contact or not responding when their name is called.

Physical patterns: Repetitive movements, such as hand-flapping or rocking.

Fixated interests: An unusually intense focus on specific objects or parts of toys.

Play style: Showing little interest in playing with peers or a reluctance to engage in imaginative “pretend” play.

Speech: Delayed speech development or unusual speech patterns.

2. At what age can a child be diagnosed?

For children with higher support needs, a reliable diagnosis can often be made by age two, with signs visible as early as 12 to 18 months.

Early intervention is critical for development, yet many go undiagnosed until adulthood. This is particularly common in girls, as historical research has focused largely on boys. Many girls learn to “mask” or mirror social behaviours to fit in, which can hide their struggles for years.

3. Autism vs. developmental delay: What’s the difference?

While both involve missing milestones, the distinction lies in the nature of the challenges.

4. What to do if you suspect autism?

If you have concerns, start with your child’s paediatrician. They can perform initial screenings and refer you to a multi-disciplinary team, including:

Developmental specialists

Educational psychologists

Speech and language therapists

5. The diagnostic process

A formal diagnosis isn’t based on a single test; it requires a comprehensive evaluation. A team of professionals reviews the child’s developmental history and conducts structured observations to see how the child interacts and communicates in real-time.

6. Recommended support after diagnosis

Post-diagnosis support is tailored to the individual but often includes:

Speech and language therapy: To build functional communication.

To build functional communication. Occupational therapy: To assist with sensory processing and motor skills.

To assist with sensory processing and motor skills. Social skills groups: To navigate social pragmatics.

To navigate social pragmatics. Sibling support: Often overlooked, siblings need space to process their feelings and understand their brother or sister’s needs.

7. Managing the emotional journey

Receiving a diagnosis can be heavy, but it often brings clarity and relief. Open, age-appropriate conversations within the family are vital. Remember: behind every diagnosis is a person. Understanding why a child struggles allows for greater empathy and a more controlled path forward.

8. Looking toward the future

Every child’s journey is unique. With early intervention and the right accommodations, autistic individuals can develop strong communication skills and lead deeply fulfilling lives. The goal is not to “fix” the child, but to provide the tools they need to navigate a world not always built for them.

9. How to advocate for your child

Knowledge is power. The more you understand your child’s specific profile, the better you can advocate for accommodations in schools and public services. Build a “village” by forming trusting relationships with educators and healthcare providers.

10. The power of community

Connecting with other families navigating similar paths is invaluable. While professionals provide clinical guidance, other parents provide genuine understanding and shared resources. Moving from isolation to community is often the most empowering step a parent can take.

– Karen Archer is the Deputy Principal and an Educational Psychologist at Bellavista School.