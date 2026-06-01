Hollywood honours Marilyn Monroe 100 years after her birth

Marilyn Monroe's hometown of Hollywood kicks off a series of special events on Monday marking the 100th anniversary of the movie icon's birth.

At the historic Chinese Theatre, Monroe’s handprints are immortalised alongside “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953) co-star Jane Russell. There, fans plan to sing “Happy Birthday”, echoing her famed sultry serenade to President John F. Kennedy.

One hundred roses and a cake will be placed at the site. This gesture serves as a symbol of Hollywood’s golden age and a popular tourist hotspot.

Guests apply make-up in Marilyn Monroe’s mirror during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

Tributes to Tinseltown’s legendary daughter began on Sunday. The Academy Museum opened “Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon,” an exhibit celebrating her film career and life cut short.

After shooting to superstardom in the 1950s, the actress and model died of an overdose at her Brentwood home in August 1962. She was aged 36.

An exhibit is seen during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

The Academy Museum will host special screenings of her prolific filmography throughout the month. This includes “The Asphalt Jungle” (1950), “Niagara” (1953), “The Seven Year Itch” (1955), “Some Like It Hot” (1959), and “The Misfits” (1961).

The exhibit, which runs until February 2027, includes hundreds of original pieces. Some are rarely on display-such as Monroe’s famed pink dress worn during her iconic performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

Guests photograph iconic dresses worn by Marilyn Monroe during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

Later in the week, on June 4, Julien’s Auctions will put nearly 200 pieces of Monroe memorabilia under the hammer. This is part of its special “100 Years of Marilyn” sale.

The items include unpublished photographs, a script with notes from her final production, the unfinished short film “Something’s Got to Give,” and personal items. These include handwritten recipes and her Elizabeth Arden lipstick.

Image maker

An exhibit is seen during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

Born in Los Angeles on June 1, 1926, Monroe had an unstable childhood spent between orphanages and foster homes. She married for the first time at age 16.

She had her first brush with show business in 1944 while working in a factory. This happened when a photographer arrived to capture photos of women working on production lines during World War II.

Dresses worn by Marilyn Monroe are displayed during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

Launching into the world of modelling soon after, she divorced her husband. She then made a history-defining decision: dyeing her brown hair platinum blonde.

She landed her first contract with Fox and, by the age of 30, had established herself as a global star.

Behind the scenes, Monroe founded her own production company. She attended the prestigious Actors Studio in New York and even defied the studios.

Guests view Marilyn Monroe’s dresses during the exhibition preview for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 May 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP.

In the 1950s, while under contract with 20th Century Fox, she refused to act in the adaptation of the musical “The Girl in Pink Tights,” deeming the script mediocre. She also considered her salary, three times less than that of co-star Frank Sinatra, unfair.

More than half a century before the #MeToo movement shook the global entertainment industry, Monroe denounced the Hollywood “wolves” preying on female talent.