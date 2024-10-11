Motoring

11 Oct 2024

Toyota makes return to Formula 1 with Haas official

Haas' current contract with Ferrari is expected to end after the 2025 season.

Toyota coming back to F1 with Haas

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda (C) and team principal of Haas Ayao Komatsu (L) announce their business partnership in Oyama Town on October 11, 2024. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Satoshi Oga / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

Toyota announced their return to Formula One on Friday following a 15-year absence, signing a technical partnership with US team Haas.

The Japanese manufacturers spent seven seasons in Formula One before leaving at the end of 2009 with a record of 13 podium finishes and no wins.

Nature of partnership

Haas, currently seventh in the 10-team constructor standings, said Toyota would provide “design, technical and manufacturing services”.

The team said their cars would feature Toyota branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Return welcomed

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said that he “had finally gotten back to being an ordinary older guy who loves cars”.

“I think that, somewhere deep in his heart, that ordinary older car-loving guy Akio Toyoda had always regretted having blocked Japanese youths’ path toward driving the world’s fastest cars,” he said.

Toyoda added that he believed his decision to withdraw from the sport in 2009 “was not wrong”.

Toyota coming back to F1 with Haas
Toyota’s seven years in F1 between 2002 and 2009 saw it achieve no victories, a best constructors finish of fourth in 2005 and best podium finish of third eight times between 2005 and 2009. AFP PHOTO/Toru YAMANAKA (Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP)

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said he was “hugely excited” to work with Toyota.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise — it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides,” he said.

Haas have signed French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for them next season on a multi-year contract.

Ocon will team up with 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman.

