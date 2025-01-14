How parents can avoid breaking the bank as kids start their academic year

Here are some innovative ways to help parents save money; from art-inspired decorations to buying lunchbox snacks in bulk.

Parents will have to be smart this year if they want to have less financial pressure as the academic year begins. Picture: Getty Images

The beginning of the academic year comes with anxiety for pupils, parents and guardians for a variety of reasons.

The latter group is kept awake at night by the increase in fees, and the longer-than-before stationery lists are set to put some parents out of pocket.

Below are some innovative ways to help parents save money; from art-inspired decorations to buying lunchbox snacks in bulk, these suggestions can help parents have a much lighter year in their pocket.

Consider second-hand stores

Parents should consider looking for well-kept used books, uniforms, and sports equipment.

Instead of putting pressure on yourself as a parent to buy everything new in one go, try looking for second-hand stores that have used items that can still be used.

Sports equipment like cricket bats and other sporting gear can be found in certain shops or places such as Facebook Marketplace.

Personalised learning

Encourage your child’s interests by incorporating them into their school routine. For example, if they love art, suggest creating a personalised study space with inspirational posters or a corkboard.

With a wide range of self-made decorative selections that will help bring their vision to life, this activity can also help strengthen the bond between child and parent.

Save on transport

Consider carpooling with other parents or a more affordable – but safe – private or public transport.

If you stay near other families who have kids going to the same school as your child, you could consider the carpooling option, which saves a lot of individuals who work in the same place or area.

Saving for unforeseen costs

The economic pressure is felt by many parents but setting up an account that will only cater for your child’s unforeseen school costs will be of great help should something unexpected like an excursion come up during the year. Even setting aside as little as R200 or R300 will help reduce pressure when something unforeseen comes up.

Organise [healthy] lunchboxes

Plan simple, nutritious meals at home rather than having your child rely on tuck-shop items which are usually unhealthy.

Buying healthy snacks in bulk will also help cut the cost of giving your child an unreasonable amount of pocket money that could be unsustainable.

