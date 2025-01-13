Scholar transport: Free inspections offered and compliance warnings issued

Free inspections for scholar transporter will be available in the Western Cape, while Gauteng operators have been warned about compliance.

As pupils prepare to go back to classrooms on 15 January, the logistics of transporting children will be front of mind.

To ensure high safety standards, the Western Cape government is offering free vehicle inspections, while Gauteng provincial leadership issued a zero-tolerance compliance warning.

Scholar transporters in Cape Town and Beaufort West have two days — 13 and 14 January — to take advantage of the free inspections.

Not a roadworthy test

The inspection will cover all critical components of the vehicle, including brakes, tyres, CV joints, suspensions, electrics, licence disks and more.

However, the Western Cape transport department stressed that these were not official roadworthy tests, but a check of the vehicle’s fitness.

The inspections will be offered at the Gene Louw Training College in Cape Town and the Beaufort West Vehicle Testing Centre between 8.30am and 3pm on both days.

“The initiative is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring safe and reliable transportation for learners,” the department stated.

For those unable to access the inspection sites at the given times, scholar transporters can contact the Cape Town site to make arrangements with inspectors.

Ensuring compliance

Scholar transporters in Gauteng have been warned to ensure their vehicles and paperwork are up-to-date.

MEC for Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela stated that all associations have been warned about operating vehicles that are unroadworthy or without permits.

“Those scholar transport operators without operating licenses will not be allowed to ferry learners, and those who do can expect to face the harshest consequences,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“Law enforcement officials will be conducting routine checks and those found not to be compliant will face the full might of the law,” warned the MEC.

Gauteng provincial government were forced to address scholar transport compliance after two separate incidents left 11 children dead and 42 injured, both near Carletonville, in 2024.

