How parents can bond with their kids during the festive season

Playing with kids doesn't have to involve the purchase of expensive toys, but the use of one's imagination.

In the hustle and bustling during the year, parents never get to spend sufficient time with their kids.

However, this time of year is ideal for spending extensive time with your offspring.

While many might say this time is for rest and relaxation, it would be wise to find ways to do that with your children.

The relaxation can be done through playing a game of cards and or a board game – having fun while getting to know your daughter or son.

Deputy Managing Director and Senior Director Education and Programs at Sesame Workshop International South Africa (SWISA) Mari Payne says families can support learning and strengthen bonds through simple play.

“Learning through play lays the foundation for lifelong learning, including the development of socio-emotional skills in young children, allowing them to learn about themselves and the world around them,” says Payne.

“Make-believe play in particular helps children use their imagination and develop their creativity. In addition, roleplay can help children learn about different jobs and people in and around their community.”

Breaking stereotypes through play

Due to gender-stereotypes, fathers might freely playing and coming down to a child’s level might be reserved for mothers.

However, Payne says fathers and father figures, who are too often associated with mainly financial provision for children, should embrace playful interactions too.

“When father figures embrace play, they help to challenge harmful gender stereotypes, and adopt positive parenting practices,” she says.

“Using the festive season to bond through play can increase confidence, build stronger parent–child relationships and produce a visible shift in rigid gender norms at home.”

Findings from SWISA’s Transforming Gender Norms programme reflect this impact: engaged fatherhood can transform families.

An independent evaluation found that fathers became more confident and joyful in parenting, and they spent more time in meaningful interactions with their children.

“With ‘lack of time’ often cited as a barrier, the festive season break, and school holidays provide the perfect opportunity to embrace play and reconnect,” adds Payne.

Ways parents can bond with kids

Payne says that playing with children doesn’t have to involve the purchase of expensive toys, but the use of one’s imagination.

“One of the best parts of learning through play is that it’s possible without the use of any toys at all,” says Payne.

“Many of South Africa’s children do not have access to many toys, but play is something every child can do, using their imagination along with available household items or recycled materials.

“Quality play time does not require the purchase of expensive toys or outings; simple make-believe play, games and doing things together, provide opportunities to learn, memorable family time and joyful moments, which children often remember most.”

Examples of make-believe play:

House-house: Make a ‘home’ or a ‘fort’ using a blanket and chairs and reinforce game-like day-to-day routines such as ‘going to bed’ or reading, or say, “Let’s pretend to make supper!”

Make a ‘home’ or a ‘fort’ using a blanket and chairs and reinforce game-like day-to-day routines such as ‘going to bed’ or reading, or say, “Let’s pretend to make supper!” Play restaurant: Work on memory skills as you take each other’s orders and brainstorm delicious recipes to cook. Ask children, “What ingredients do we need? What tools can we use to cook?”

Work on memory skills as you take each other’s orders and brainstorm delicious recipes to cook. Ask children, “What ingredients do we need? What tools can we use to cook?” Bath time: Pretending to wash a doll is an opportunity to learn parts of the body and encourages hygiene and self-care.

Parents and caregivers can connect directly with Takalani Sesame on WhatsApp for free learning tips, videos, and activities, simply by sending “Hi” to 060 053 0000.

