Anele Mdoda’s magical new role as she becomes fairy godmother of festival

Radio star Anele Mdoda trades microphone for magic wand at enchanting Johannesburg family festival

947 show host and media personality Anele Mdoda is stepping into a whimsical new role this May as the official fairy godmother of the upcoming Magical Marble Family Fest, promising a weekend where imagination and family fun take centre stage.

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

The two-day event will transform James & Ethel Gray Park into a playful fantasy world on 9 and 10 May, with Anele guiding families through a magical experience filled with performances, creativity and adventure.

What is the Magical Marble family fest?

Picture: Supplied

The Magical Marble Family Fest is a new family-focused celebration created by the team behind the celebrated Luxurious Marble Circus.

While the original circus catered largely to adults, the Family Fest reimagines the concept for children and parents alike, blending entertainment, art, music and food into an immersive playground.

Festivalgoers can expect a full day of interactive activities, including live performances, creative workshops, sports challenges and themed adventure zones.

Organisers describe it as a “choose your own wonder” experience where families explore different spaces across the park.

Among the attractions are the Magical Marble Main Stage featuring live acts and special show moments, Tiny Town designed as a sensory safe space for toddlers, and a Carousel Complex where children can make jewellery, try crafts, enjoy face painting and create their own keepsakes.

Adventure seekers can also dive into Nerf battle zones, giant outdoor games and energetic performance areas within the Magical Marble Forest.

When and where it happens

The festival will take place over two days, Friday 9 May and Saturday 10 May, at James and Ethel Gray Park in Johannesburg.

The timing also makes the weekend particularly special as Sunday coincides with Mother’s Day, meaning the event will include thoughtful touches celebrating mothers and family connections.

From themed drinks and food stalls to jumping castles and curated entertainment spaces for adults and children, the event aims to deliver something for every generation.

Anele the Fairy Godmother

For Anele, the festival is more than simply hosting an event. She will take on the character of Fairy Godmother of the Explorers, acting as the guide through the magical world created for families.

Known for her energetic personality and unmistakable laugh, Anele will help lead performances, storytelling moments, and interactive experiences throughout the weekend.

Adding an extra dose of authenticity to the adventure will be her son Alakhe, who joins the festival as ambassador for young explorers.

According to Anele, the heart of the event lies in encouraging families to slow down and rediscover the joy of play.

She says the festival is about laughing more than expected, playing more than planned and letting the day unfold with wonder.