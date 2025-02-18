How to create a healthy work environment for employees

It’s no longer just about a competitive salary or a stylish office space. Employees want a holistic environment that is good for their mental health.

It’s no longer just about a competitive salary or a stylish office space. Employees want to work in an environment that motivates, inspires, and values them.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) “almost 60% of the world population is in work”. All workers have the right to a safe and healthy work environment.

Decent work supports good mental health by providing a livelihood and, among other things, a sense of confidence, purpose, and achievement.

“A thriving workplace culture isn’t just about perks—it’s about building a space where creativity flows, collaboration thrives, and employees feel truly valued,” said Ryan Nofal, co-managing director at brand and communication agency Penquin.

“A great company understands that its people are its greatest asset.”

Protecting the employee

Preventing mental health conditions at work involves managing psychosocial risks in the workplace. WHO recommends that employers implement organisational interventions that directly target working conditions and environments.

Today’s workforce wants more than just a salary—they seek purpose, growth, and a sense of belonging.

Employees thrive in environments that support both personal and professional development, fostering a community where they feel safe, heard, and motivated.

“An inclusive and supportive culture encourages open communication, trust, and collaboration, which leads to greater job satisfaction,” said Nofal.

According to Nofal when employees feel a sense of belonging and purpose, they become more engaged, creative, and loyal to the company.

“We encourage employees to celebrate their achievements, strengthen team connections, and create a fun, inclusive environment and cultivate a space where employees are encouraged to share new ideas, push creative boundaries, and take risks in their work,” he said.

More than half the global workforce works in the informal economy, where health and safety are not protected by regulations.

These workers often operate in unsafe working environments, work long hours, have little or no access to social or financial protections and face discrimination, all of which can undermine mental health.

Although psychosocial risks can be found in all sectors, some workers are more likely to be exposed to them than others because of what they do or where and how they work.

Health, humanitarian or emergency workers often have jobs that carry an elevated risk of exposure to adverse events, which can negatively impact mental health.

The Employer’s Perspective

For businesses, workplace culture is a game-changer. A strong culture fosters innovation, enhances productivity, and directly impacts the bottom line.

Companies that actively nurture a positive culture create an environment where employees feel invested in their work and, in turn, deliver better results.

“Employees who feel valued and engaged are more likely to go the extra mile, contribute creative ideas, and collaborate effectively,” Nofal said.

“On the other hand, an uninspiring culture can lead to high turnover, disengagement, and even reputational damage.”

Both governments and employers, in consultation with key stakeholders, can help improve mental health at work by creating an enabling environment for change.

WHO notes the importance of leadership, investment and compliance in maintaining an enabling environment for employees.

