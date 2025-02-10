Ditch the cliché, go wild in the gardens this Valentine’s Day

From moonlit picnics to treetop thrills, SANBI’s gardens and zoo serve romance with a wild twist. See you under the stars!

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, where the breathtaking Witpoortjie Waterfall and soaring Black Eagles set the scene. Picture: Facebook / Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden

Swap the cliché for something spectacular this Valentine’s Day – nature’s finest settings, magical sunsets, and unforgettable moments.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) is rolling out the green carpet for couples, besties, and nature lovers with dreamy experiences at its botanical gardens and the National Zoological Garden.

Think starlit picnics, live music, movie nights, and even a treetop adventure – because love should be anything but ordinary!

Johannesburg: Starry-eyed picnic at Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden

Looking for romance with a wild touch? Pack a picnic basket and settle under the stars at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, where the breathtaking Witpoortjie Waterfall and soaring Black Eagles set the scene. Explore hidden gems like the People’s Plants Garden and a fascinating geological rock display. Soft ballads will fill the air, making for the perfect dreamy escape.

When? 14 February | 5pm – 10pm | Tickets: R100 per person | Book here

Pretoria: Love, birds & bubbly at Pretoria National Botanical Garden

Tucked away in the heart of the capital, this lush green paradise is a haven for lovebirds – both the feathered and human kind! With more than 220 bird species, including hawks, falcons, and the majestic Black Eagle, the Pretoria National Botanical Garden is an avian-inspired love story waiting to happen. Enjoy an intimate evening at Milkplum Café with live music and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

When? 14 February | 6pm – 10pm | Entry: Free

Fancy a date with 4 800 animals? The National Zoological Garden offers a wildly romantic setting for animal lovers. Wander through scenic enclosures, admire rare and endangered species, and explore the aquarium and reptile park. And here’s a little Valentine’s perk – couples get 50% off the entry price!

When? 14 February | Book here

Free State: Movie magic under the stars

Rolling hills, peaceful ponds, and more than 400 indigenous plant species – the Free State National Botanical Garden is a floral wonderland perfect for a laid-back Valentine’s picnic. As the sun sets, snuggle up for an outdoor movie night under a star-studded sky.

When? 14 February | Gates open 5pm | Movie starts 7:30pm

Tickets: R300 per couple | R200 per person | Book here

KwaZulu-Natal: Love takes to the treetops!

Forget roses – how about ropes? This Valentine’s, take romance to new heights (literally) with a heart-pumping adventure at KwaZulu-Natal National Botanical Garden’s Acrobranch course. Climb, swing, and tackle high ropes with your special someone – nature’s version of couple’s therapy! Bonus: 40% off with promo code ACROLOVE40 (valid 14 – 16 February).

When? 14 – 16 February | Book here

Karoo desert: Desert love and live music

For a Valentine’s celebration with a difference, escape to the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden, where succulents steal the show and desert sunsets provide the perfect backdrop. Enjoy an intimate open-air performance by In Die Tuine with Coffee Snobs, set against the mystical Karoo night sky. Bring your picnic basket, sip on local wines, and let the music set the mood.

When? 14 February | Gates open 6pm | Show starts 7:30pm

Tickets: R200 per person | Available on Quicket

