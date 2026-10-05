I stayed at this Sandton hotel and discovered the perfect Joburg staycation

There is something wonderfully indulgent about checking into a hotel in your own city.

Sometimes the best escape isn’t a road trip, but checking into somewhere beautiful just minutes from your front door.

No airport queues. No long drive. No carefully planned itinerary. Just a bag packed for two nights, a change of scenery and the feeling that, for a little while, your usual routine can wait.

That was the appeal of my stay at the Protea Hotel Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton.

Tucked into the heart of Sandton, the Balalaika feels surprisingly removed from the city’s frantic pace. The moment you arrive, the gardens, mature trees and relaxed country-house atmosphere create a sense that you have left the skyscrapers behind, even though Sandton’s business district is right outside.

And that is what makes it such a good staycation.

A Sandton institution

The Balalaika has been part of Johannesburg’s story since 1949, and that history gives the hotel a personality that many newer properties simply cannot replicate.

There is something comforting about staying somewhere with a sense of place and history.

The hotel has evolved over the decades, but it has retained its distinctive character, including spaces such as Lords Bar, which forms part of its long-standing heritage.

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For me, that history adds to the experience. You are not simply booking a room for the night; you are checking into one of the better-known names in Sandton hospitality.

My room became my weekend escape

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The rooms strike a balance between classic character and contemporary comfort, with options ranging from king and twin rooms to family accommodation and larger suites.

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But the real luxury of a staycation is not necessarily the size of the room. It is being able to close the door, put your phone down, order something to eat, and realise you have nowhere else you need to be.

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The hotel’s gardens and pools make it equally tempting to spend time outside. Instead of rushing around trying to see everything, you can simply slow down.

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And if you do want to explore, Sandton is practically on the doorstep.

Everything is close

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The Balalaika is directly opposite the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and close to Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square and the Sandton Convention Centre.

That makes a weekend here wonderfully flexible.

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I could spend an afternoon shopping, wander around Nelson Mandela Square, meet friends for lunch or dinner, and then retreat to the hotel without worrying about a long journey home.

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There is also a complimentary shuttle to key Sandton destinations, including Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square and the Gautrain station.

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Food dreams

And then there is the steak

For me, no stay at the Balalaika would be complete without dinner at The Bull Run, the hotel’s adjoining steakhouse.

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The restaurant specialises in prime South African beef, with its own butchery and on-site aged steaks. It is the sort of place where dinner becomes an occasion, particularly if you are in the mood for a serious piece of meat.

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And perhaps that is the biggest appeal of a Balalaika staycation.

You can spend the weekend doing as much or as little as you like. Shop until you are tired, eat a memorable steak, swim, sleep late, linger over breakfast, or simply sit in the gardens and enjoy not having anywhere to rush off to.

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Sometimes, you don’t need to leave Johannesburg to feel like you have had a holiday.

You just need to check in.