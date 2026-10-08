4 days at Club Med SA’s R2bn Dolphin Coast resort: What the brochure won’t tell you

Our honest Club Med South Africa review: the bracelets, the braai, the room-door hiccup, the all-inclusive price and who will love Tinley Manor most.

I’ve stayed at a Club Med before, so I arrived at Tinley Manor with expectations. Two days into my recent visit for the resort’s global opening event, I was already planning a return.

Club Med’s new resort on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast welcomed its first guests on 4 July 2026, after a build costing just more than R2 billion.



Sadly, our September stay only covered the beachfront resort, with no time at the Vikela safari lodge, which counts among the many reasons why I’d need to visit again.

The weather played spoiler

September on the Dolphin Coast can be moody, and the clouds rolled in for two days of the four-day stay. That meant no beachfront yoga, no surf lesson and, to my real disappointment, no flying trapeze.

I tried the trapeze at Club Med Thailand in 2024, pushing past a fear of heights for a memorable experience, and I’d hoped to repeat it here, but the weather had other plans.

A children’s playground with slides and play structures at Club Med South Africa under a cloudy sky. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

I did manage a dip in the adults-only Zen pool just before the weather turned. It was a lovely full stop to an otherwise busy day and a chance to take in the sights and get a real feel for the “art of free time”. The pool is one of many spread out through the resort, offering one of many vibes depending on what kind of poolside experience you’re looking for during your stay.



That just so happens to be the philosophy of a recently launched campaign marketing the resort, so while there, I decided to lean in to this philosophy to get a real feel for the spirit of Club Med Tinley.

Good service, one big miss

My standard room, dubbed a “Superior Room” in the resorts room tier was well serviced throughout my stay. The one disappointment was that my front door wouldn’t lock. My only advice for future visitors with a similar experience is to tell reception, who can get it attended to.

I also noted two things that may catch other guests off guard.

Two white water bottles with South African Club Med logo. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

Buggies ferry only guests staying in the villas of the Exclusive Collection, the premium tier with its own perks, so everyone else walks. And there’s no bottled water in the rooms: you fill a metal flask yourself at the water station outside your block. Neither bothered me, but they’d sting if you weren’t expecting them.

The little things that charm

Wearing the Club Med South Africa room key. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

The signature room-key bracelets are fashioned after beaded Zulu bracelets, and they make a lovely keepsake.

As at every Club Med, there are themed evenings. They’re a chance to dress up and mingle with other guests in a relaxed setting. The beachfront braai was the true winner for me, with an impressive, tasty spread.



The only advice I’d have is to get there early if you want chakalaka before it’s all gone.

The price question

All-inclusive isn’t cheap by South African standards, but there’s real freedom in not doing mental maths over every meal and activity. Your only challenge is squeezing the most fun out of your spend.

Modern hotel bedroom with stylish decor, wooden accents, and cozy bedding in a contemporary setting. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

Reports on launch pricing put two adults at roughly R47 000 for five nights in mid-July, or under R5 000 per person per night. La Revue des Hôtels cites R47 198 for two for five nights in a Superior room in July, and R38 070 at the end of September.

Upgrades add to the bill as a sea-view room added R4 656 for the stay, a Deluxe room R9 312 and a suite R89 102. If you’re considering a shorter stay, you’re looking at a starting price of about R39 020 for three nights for two adults and one child.

Modern bathroom with double sinks, stylish mirrors, and a glass shower enclosure, featuring contemporary decor and lighting. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

On flights, the lowest return fare I found from OR Tambo to King Shaka was R1 307.

Depending on the season that you choose to travel, the total sits at about R12 700 to R17 000 per person for three nights, or R20 300 to R26 400 per person for five nights, with return flights from Johannesburg and a Superior room included.

Modern hotel room with a wooden desk, TV, armchair, and large window with curtains, creating a cozy and stylish atmosphere. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

The sea-view, Deluxe and suite upgrades would push the total higher and it is worth noting that school holidays are likely to cost more. These estimates do not include airport transfers and paid extras.

Who it’s for

As a mom, I’d love to return with my little one and see the kids club through her eyes. Until then, I’d imagine families with school-going children, empty nesters and foreign visitors will get the most from the resort.

A tasty wagyu burger with fries, accompanied by drinks at Nguni Bar. Picture: Kaunda Selisho Dusk at Nguni Bar. Picture: Kaunda Selisho Club med Tinley’s contemporary interior featuring unique pendant lights, glass balustrades, and a stylish staircase. Picture: Kaunda Selisho The walkway to some of the rooms at Club Med South Africa. Picture: Kaunda Selisho Refilling a water bottle at a water dispenser at Club Med, South Africa. Picture: Kaunda Selisho The view from a sea-facing toom at Club Med SA. Picture: Kaunda Selisho Modern balcony with a blue and orange chair, small white table, and sliding glass doors with curtains. Picture: Kaunda Selisho Modern bathroom with double sinks, stylish mirrors, and a glass shower enclosure, featuring contemporary decor and lighting. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

– Kaunda Selisho was a guest of Club Med South Africa for the resort’s opening event.