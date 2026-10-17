Mount Grace Hotel & Spa: A luxurious escape in the Magaliesberg

From beautifully renovated suites surrounded by nature to a culinary offering rooted in South African ingredients, Mount Grace Hotel & Spa offers a country escape away from the noise of the city.

Sometimes all you need is a night away from the city to slow down, appreciate your surroundings and enjoy a change of scenery.

My recent one-night stay at Mount Grace Hotel & Spa in the Magaliesberg offered just that, with beautiful accommodation, tranquil gardens and a food offering that celebrates South African flavours.

Located on Old Rustenburg Road in Mogale City, Gauteng, the hotel is set across 17 hectares of gardens, trees and ponds. The setting immediately lends itself to a slower pace of life, away from the constant movement and noise of the city.

What stood out most during my stay was the accommodation. My newly renovated suite was spacious, beautifully styled and comfortable, with the kind of warmth that made it feel like home, only a much more luxurious version of it.

The food is another important part of the hotel’s experience. Under executive chef Pieter Malan, who returned to Mount Grace in March 2026, the menus draw on indigenous ingredients, traditional South African cooking and produce sourced from the surrounding region.

Together, the accommodation, natural setting and culinary focus make Mount Grace a destination worth considering for a weekend away or a short escape from everyday life.

A suite that feels like home

My first impression of the suite was how beautiful it was. The space, the interiors and the attention to aesthetics made an immediate impression.

The newly renovated suite combines contemporary design with rustic, old-world luxury. Its country-inspired styling is reflected in a palette of warm earth tones, muted beige, sand and cream, complemented by sage green accents and natural wood finishes.

It has the elegance expected of a luxury hotel, but there is also a sense of comfort that makes you want to settle in rather than simply use the room as a place to sleep.

The suite has its own kitchen, adding to the feeling of having a private space away from home. The bathroom is equally generous, with both a shower and a bathtub. A separate walk-in closet, complete with a dressing table, provides a dedicated area to get ready.

Outside, the private heated plunge pool adds another layer of luxury. My suite overlooked a garden surrounded by trees and greenery, bringing nature into the experience.

Mount Grace has 121 freestanding rooms and suites spread throughout its gardens. The accommodation ranges from Superior and Family rooms to Signature, Deluxe and Deluxe Premium rooms, as well as Garden Suites and Villa Suites.

According to the hotel’s general manager, Barend Olivier, who gave us a tour upon our arrival, the hotel has 26 suites with private heated pools, including 14 Garden Suites and 12 Villa Suites. These pools are maintained at an average temperature of between 28°C and 30°C.

Bringing the Magaliesberg to the table

Food is central to Mount Grace’s current offering, with menus designed around the region’s ingredients, traditions, and culinary heritage.

Executive chef Pieter Malan returned to the hotel in March 2026, having previously worked there as a student. His approach follows two years of studying the natural ingredients available in the Magaliesberg and surrounding areas.

Chef Malan said about 80% of the ingredients used are indigenous and either foraged or sourced within a 60km radius. These include wild garlic, amadumbe, wild prickly pears, aloe, lavender, confetti bush and imphepho.

The kitchen also works with local producers, including Van Gaalen Cheese in Hartbeespoort and family-run Bambini, which produces ice cream and gelato.

Seasonality plays an important role in the menus. Ingredients not available year-round are preserved or fermented for later use. This approach lets the kitchen work with what is available locally while drawing on traditional food-preparation methods.

The hotel’s dining options cater to different tastes and occasions, from relaxed meals to a more elaborate dining experience.

The seven-course tasting menu is priced at R1,200 per person, while the option with wine pairing costs R1 700 per person. A 12% service charge is added to the bill.

More relaxed dining options

For guests looking for a less formal meal, the 1852 Heritage Bar offers hearty food in a country-pub setting.

The bar takes its name from 1852, the year the land was first registered as a farm. Its menu includes dishes such as slow-braised oxtail with a steamed dumpling, oxtail bitterballen, beef short rib amagwinya and petit lamb curry bunnies.

The Garden Menu provides another option, with an Afro-Mediterranean influence. Served on the lawns, historic stoep and deck areas overlooking the Magaliesberg, it includes sharing platters, local cheeses and charcuterie, pizzas, fresh pasta and local trout.

The hotel also offers seasonal high tea in the lounge. The experience combines traditional high-tea elements with South African flavours, including finger sandwiches, savouries, tarts and petit fours. Guests can choose from a selection of single-origin loose-leaf teas, with staff explaining their origins and suggested pairings.

Beyond the suites and restaurants, Mount Grace offers several facilities for guests looking to make more of their stay.

The award-winning spa has 20 treatment rooms, including private thatched treatment rooms set in the gardens at the Bush Spa. Facilities include a flotation pool, jacuzzi, rim pool, rock pool and steam rooms.