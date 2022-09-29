Cheryl Kahla

The new Irene Link mall finally opened its doors to a retail haven of possibilities. The Centurion-based mall also has the country’s only underground shooting range.

The developers describe Irene Link as a “naturally connected precinct”.

Irene Link

Gauteng’s newest shopping mall

It combines “commercial, retail, residential and lifestyle amenities into one centralised location”.

The mall is visible from the N1 highway from both the northbound and southbound directions and has everything from retail options to offices, parks and residential nodes.

Giflo Development says: “The strategic location of the proposed new retail centre creates an opportunity for convenience and a social focus within the smaller Irene context”.

Underground shooting range

The retail centre boasts “bespoke lifestyle shops, restaurants and other convenience retailers”, including Checkers, Woolworths and Dis-Chem.

Image: Giflo

It also contains the country’s only 200m underground shooting range managed by Irene Arms, a gun and outdoor shop with a coffee shop.

The range has a 10-lane, 25-metre indoor hand weapon shooting range, as well as a 10-lane indoor rifle shooting range underground, which will be open to the public from mid-October.

Additional developments

Apart from the retail section, Irene Link also includes four buildings, with Building A touted as an energy-efficient space situated in the immediacy of major road infrastructure and public transport.

Building A. Image: Giflo

Future plans include a Gautrain railway station almost directly adjacent to Irene Link Building A, while Building B is the next phase of prime development to be completed.

Construction of Building B is still underway but is described as a “glass envelope that sits lightly on a naturally ventilated basement”

Building B. Image: Giflo

“A stunning roof terrace makes the most of the building’s prime location with superb views of the Irene village and surrounds,” Giflo said.

Building C has a unique design with a “rounded and endless feel” in mind and will appear to levitate above a landscaped podium level.

Building C. Image: Giflo

Meanwhile, Building D has been “designed to not only have a dialogue with the Irene Link architecture but also satisfy the aesthetic story that AVBOB wishes to convey”.

Irene Link smart precinct has a price tab of approximately R2 billion and construction of the development began in 2019.

Building D. Image: Giflo

The project is a joint development of Abland Property Developers, SOM Group and Giflo Group – the same architects who designed the majestic Rubik.

The Rubik – a mixed-use contemporary building – stands 89 metres high in the historical district, neighbouring the recently developed City Blocks North.

LOOK: Here’s what a R2.18m 1-bedroom apartment in The Rubik will look like