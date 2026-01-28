Police launch manhunt for suspects after three men shot dead at Gordon’s Bay Mall

The incident is believed to be gang related.

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after three men were shot dead in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at the Gordon’s Bay Mall on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the three men, aged between 40 and 45, were shot and killed in Gordon’s Bay on Tuesday evening.

“Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for gunmen.”

Shooting

Potelwa said official reports indicate that the deceased men were in the parking lot at Gordon’s Bay Mall when the shooting occurred

“At approximately 21:30, when unknown gunmen travelling in a vehicle approached them, and shots were fired. Two victims died inside the vehicle, and another outside the car. The suspects later fled in their vehicle.

“Gordon’s Bay police have registered a triple murder docket for investigation. The incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa said.

Information

Potelwa said no one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

Gangsterism

Meanwhile, the involvement of civil society groups in the fight against gangsterism in the Western Cape – and the declaration of the province as a disaster area – will help combat the scourge, according to experts.

Recently, the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition (C4) announced that it was negotiating with the authorities to declare the crisis a provincial disaster and also to officially include civil society groups in a fight against the crisis, which has claimed the lives of many young people in the Western Cape.

‘Human-made catastrophe

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, C4 chair reverend Llewellyn MacMaster, said wile the Western Cape provincial government, under premier Alan Winde, is rightly and urgently advocating for a provincial state of disaster in response to recent wildfires and the impending drought, it continues to maintain a disturbing and morally indefensible silence on a far more deadly, persistent, and entirely human-made catastrophe.

“[This] is the ongoing gang violence crisis devastating communities on the Cape Flats. This stark contrast in urgency and political will raises a deeply troubling question,” said MacMaster.

“We are appealing to the government to meet with us and design a new plan together as civil societies, because previous plans did not work. They initially sent the army, but that never helped.”

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube

