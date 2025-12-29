WATCH: Panic as heavy rain causes partial ceiling collapse at Northgate Shopping Centre

Shoppers screamed as the ceiling caved in and water rushed across the floor.

Shoppers were left shocked and panicked after heavy rain caused a partial ceiling collapse at the Northgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.

In a video widely circulated on social media on Saturday, water is seen flooding the mall floor before a heavy downpour breaks the ceiling, resembling a raging waterfall.

Screams

Northgate Shopping Centre confirmed that an incident took place at the centre following heavy rainfall in the area.

“No injuries were reported, and all affected areas were immediately secured and cordoned off as a precautionary measure. The centre remains open and trading as normal.”

Heavy rainfall

The shopping centre said initial assessments indicate that severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and hail over a short period, contributed to water build-up in box gutters.

“This resulted in water overflow and an isolated partial ceiling collapse. Importantly, there has been no damage to the roof structure itself, and the overall integrity of the building remains sound.

“Our facilities and technical teams, together with relevant specialists, are actively assessing the impacted area as well as surrounding sections of the centre to determine the necessary repairs and ensure they are carried out safely and efficiently,” Northgate Shopping Centre said.

Safety

Northgate Shopping Centre reiterated that the safety and well-being of its shoppers, tenants, and staff remain their “highest priority, and all appropriate safety protocols are in place.”

“We will continue to provide verified updates as assessments progress and thank our community for their cooperation and understanding,” Northgate Shopping Centre said.

This happened at Northgate Mall, Randburg 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r3yhD9fFVz — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Mothematiks) December 28, 2025

Bad weather

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy, warm-to-cool conditions in the central and eastern parts of the country on 29 December, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the central and southern parts of Limpopo, escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme eastern parts of both the Free State and North West, northern parts of Gauteng and the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Flooding

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.

The western interior of the Northern Cape and the western and southeastern parts of the Western Cape will experience very hot, uncomfortable conditions.

Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

