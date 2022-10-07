Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Football Journalist
3 minute read
7 Oct 2022
7:44 am
Local Soccer

Ex-Pirates striker in an effort to make change in his community

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'I want to give back to the community, because that is where I grew up,' said Mothibi.

James Mothibi - Orlando Pirates - Premium
James Mothibi, playing for Orlando Pirates back in 2005. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.
As clichéd as it may sound, the truth is that a lot of kids in the country, particularly in rural areas, lack opportunities that many in townships and urban areas get, which is the main driving force behind former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi's desire for change. ALSO READ: Pirates' impressive juniors named in Amajita Cosafa Cup squad The former Pirates striker grew up in Warrenton, a community in the Northern Cape, before his parents got a job and moved to Klerksdorp. But, it was in Warrenton where everything was an eye opener for Mothibi, growing up in a place...

Read more on these topics