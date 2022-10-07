Ex-Pirates striker in an effort to make change in his community

As clichéd as it may sound, the truth is that a lot of kids in the country, particularly in rural areas, lack opportunities that many in townships and urban areas get, which is the main driving force behind former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi's desire for change. ALSO READ: Pirates' impressive juniors named in Amajita Cosafa Cup squad The former Pirates striker grew up in Warrenton, a community in the Northern Cape, before his parents got a job and moved to Klerksdorp. But, it was in Warrenton where everything was an eye opener for Mothibi, growing up in a place...

As clichéd as it may sound, the truth is that a lot of kids in the country, particularly in rural areas, lack opportunities that many in townships and urban areas get, which is the main driving force behind former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi’s desire for change.

The former Pirates striker grew up in Warrenton, a community in the Northern Cape, before his parents got a job and moved to Klerksdorp.

But, it was in Warrenton where everything was an eye opener for Mothibi, growing up in a place where there was a little inspiration and few role models, who could inspire kids growing up to be the best they can be at whatever they want.

Years after Mothibi hung up his boots, there is little change that has transpired in the community he grew up in, hence he began the James Mothibi Sports Development Programme back in 2017. Since starting this, the unemployed Mothibi has helped the rise of players like Lebogang Sentsho, who played for Pirates juniors and Black Leopards, Jerome Jonkers who is at Free State Stars, Bokamoso South Nkoana, who plays for the Augusto Palacios Academy, Casius Spandiel at Bucs reserves and Lebogang Mocumi at Golden Arrows.

“I want to give back to the community, because that is where I grew up,” said Mothibi.

“Warrenton is a place where you find a lot of players and politicians come from, but the truth is that there aren’t many opportunities for our kids, even growing up, it was not easy.

“The main aim of the development programme is to make our kids realise that everything is possible and that not only kids from big towns and provinces make it in life. Kids from the farms are also capable of making it big in life and there are lots of examples,” said Mothibi.

“There will be less opportunities in places like Warrenton and Kuruman, but once people who tasted success coming from such communities come out to help, then there will be change.”

However, football is not the only objective the development is aiming to achieve with the kids. The importance of grooming good citizens, career people, and fathers and mothers of tomorrow is also something crucial to the program.

Hence Mothibi is also part of the Love Life program in the Northern Cape, where he is an ambassador and goes around motivating kids at schools and urging them to stay focused in school. As a father of three children, two boys and one girl, the Pirates legend is passionate about giving everyone an opportunity to make something out of their lives, just like he was given growing up.

He admits that there are lots of challenges that he faces since he is unemployed, but he always strives to make sure that he helps when he can.

“When I started with the program I was working alone, doing everything for the kids. But now there are five people who came in with a helping hand. But, the truth is we struggle a lot. I have boys who play football barefoot.” said Mothibi.

“It is hard because I can’t buy all of them boots, but because of their passion, they still play. Hence I would like to invite anyone who is willing to help to come and watch these boys. They are very good and they are well-mannered. I don’t want money, I just want any person or government people to help us with whatever they can.”

Mothibi’s ultimate goal is to run a safe space for kids, girls and boys who are into sports and want to make it their careers. His biggest wish is to one day have a place where he will house them in one place and give every kid in the Northern Cape a chance for a better future.

And with crime, drugs and alcohol continuing being a major set-back for the youth, sports and education is something Mothibi believes will help minimisethese social ills.