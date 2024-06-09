Winner of look of the week: Zizi Kodwa and Thabo Bester’s unlikely courtroom fashion

It's a marriage of fashion minds as Zizi Kodwa and Thabo Bester both selected the cashmere coat for their court appearances this month.

Who would have thought that a coat is a tether that binds now former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester?

To be specific: a cashmere camel coat.

When it comes to Bester in, the annals of courtroom fashion, we’ve seen everything from the demure to the downright ostentatious during his appearances for breaking out of jail.

Kodwa wore a similar coat while in court this week over bribery allegations. His coat became as infamous as its wearer.

Netizens had a laugh asking if the coat was on sale at the same ‘ prison store’.

The Coat That Launched a Thousand Stars

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill outerwear. This is a statement piece.

Its luxurious cashmere fabric whispers of opulence, while its classic camel hue speaks of timeless elegance.

It’s the kind of coat that suggests its wearer is either heading to a power lunch or about to charm their way out of a legal bind.

Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused former EOH boss Jehan Mackay in the dock at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge.



He is facing corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. pic.twitter.com/fufTNKqP6t — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 5, 2024

Decoding the Camel Coat’s Courtroom Charm

So, how does one pull off such a look in a place where the usual dress code skews more “grey suit” than a “GQ shoot”?

I swear if we all had Thabo Bester’s confidence, we would be so far in life. He was like “listen to me, I am talking now” and we all listened. Smooth operator. What a performance #ThaboBester pic.twitter.com/FuOoAF9RHK — MaMhlanga Nompumelelo (@Mpumiln) June 5, 2024

The coats vary in price starting at around R1900 upwards and are usually dry-cleaned only.

A necessary winter staple, a well-tailored coat that falls elegantly adds a touch of class to any outfit be it jeans or a suit.

Here are some tips on how to wear the winter cashmere coat, inspired by this week’s courtroom antics:

Confidence is Key: A coat like this demands attention. If you’re going to wear it, own it. Walk with the assurance that you’re not just facing a judge, but turning heads while doing so. Keep it Classic: The camel coat shines brightest when paired with understated basics. Think crisp white shirts, tailored trousers, and polished shoes. Statement piece: Let the coat do the talking, and it WILL. Accessorise Sparingly: Kodwa’s minimalist approach worked wonders. A sleek tie and a simple watch are all you need. Anything more and you risk detracting from the coat’s star power. Fit is Everything: A well-fitted coat can make or break your look.

Ensure the shoulders sit right, the sleeves hit at the wrist, and the length flatters your frame, both gentlemen went for calf and mid-length. Mind the Occasion: While a cashmere camel coat can be a versatile addition to your wardrobe, choose your moments wisely.

Thabo Bester requested to address the court and he did not hold back, whilst Dr Nandipha was busy meditating. #ThaboBester pic.twitter.com/myX0pw6iQu — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) June 5, 2024

Court appearances and job interviews? Yes. Casual brunch? Maybe not.

Thabo Bester’s fashion choice might not absolve him in the eyes of the law, but in the court of public opinion he’s scored a major style victory.

His cashmere camel coat has not only sparked conversations about legal reform but also about fashion reform.

So, whether you’re facing a judge or just the Monday morning commute, wrap yourself in cashmere, stand tall, and let your coat do the talking.

Just remember, it’s best to leave the criminal charges at home.