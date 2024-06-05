‘Dramatic’: Thabo Bester pleads for death sentence, SA shows no mercy [VIDEO]

In a bizarre twist, Thabo Bester asked the court to consider imposing a death sentence on him.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana during their appearance in the Free State High Court on Wednesday, 5 June 2024. Pictures: X

In the latest development in the Thabo Bester saga, the convicted murderer and Facebook rapist made an impassionate plea for the death sentence at the Free State High Court on Wednesday, 5 June.

Appearing in the dock, an immaculately groomed Bester represented himself after his latest legal representatives recused themselves from the trial, allegedly over unpaid fees.

He told Judge Cagney Musi that being escorted by 80 cars for his court appearance, waking up at 2am with chains around his ankles with frozen feet, was not “the way I want to proceed”.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha back in court

Bester, his former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as seven of their co-accused – which includes the disgraced former doctor’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni – were back in court on Wednesday on charges relating to the notorious conman’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, in May 2022.

The murderer and rapist with a penchant for high-end designer clothes, stepped out of his holding cell in a camel-coloured mid-length Melton jacket, a crisp white shirt and black crew-neck jersey.

Bester, however, bemoaned the fact that he has been advised not to flash his luxury brand clothing in court because of the impression it made on the public.

He also complained about the hardship imposed on him by the state at the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum correctional facility in Salvokop, Pretoria.

Magudumana in tears

With the camera panning to show an emotional Magadumana clutching a Bible, Bester told the court that it pained him to see his co-accused on trial for something “they knew nothing about”.

“Your Honour, I say this as a broken man and I say this wholeheartedly. It tears me a part to see these people in this court, knowing well that they are suffering for something they know nothing about.”

‘We can end this matter’ – Bester calls for death sentence petition

Quoting legislation that has since been abolished, he requested that he be given the death penalty via a petition signed by the public.

“Immediately, I will agree to it and we can end this matter. I came here with 80 cars, I woke up at 2am. I’ve been having chains on my feet. My feet are ice. I cannot feel my toes at this point. This is not the way I want to proceed, your Honour.

“If it means that this court can accept the petition and the public can sign it, then we can put all this to rest. I am at peace. I know what I’ve done and what I have not done,” Bester told the court.

According to him, “none of this” would have happened if there was “no backhand of political watch dogs”.

WATCH: Thabo Bester asks for death sentence

VIDEO: Thabo Bester is conducting self-defence in court, and he has asked for a death sentence in order to end the case and his suffering once and for all. @ScrollaAfrica pic.twitter.com/TD2zezGQXf — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 5, 2024

The case has been postponed to 24 July with Bester given seven days to appoint new legal counsel.

No mercy for Thabo Bester

One social media users slammed Bester’s plea for the death sentence as “dramatic”, while others expressed their eagerness to sign the petition.

He was also ridiculed for complaining about the treatment he has been subjected to when his appearance seemingly contradicts his allegations.

@Dellie108: “Jirre dramatic… yes, give it to him. Where do we sign…Who is going to start the petition? For his victims.”

@zizirealestate: “The system is working, prison is meant to feel like hell and make the prisoner wish he was dead. This is good?”

@SMutlaneng: “Thabo Bestering the court.”

@FarmBoy: “Where can I sign to make his wish come true?”

@KG_Mulelwa: “He’s a coward for wanting a death sentence. Let him serve his time in jail until the day he dies. Wanting the easy [way] out?”

@Spar: “We don’t want him dead. We want him alive and suffering for what he has done. Families have lost loved ones while he and his co-accused lived largely.”

@GeneraxionFearFokol: “So he wanted to be Markus Joostered once and for all.”

Bester and his co-accused: What are the charges?

Bester’s co-accused also include Xanda Moyo, G4S employees Motanyane Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Senohe Matsoara, as well as camera technicians James Lipholo and Teboho Lipholo.

They face charges of aiding an inmate escape from custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester, on the other hand, faces a charge of escaping from prison.

Magudumana is accused number one in the matter while Bester is accused number seven. The two, alongside Moyo, remain in custody.

