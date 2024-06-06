Daily news update: Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister | Thabo Bester spills beans | Inside the ANC’s coalition talks

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.

Meanwhile, the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester addressed Judge Cagney Musi, Judge President of the Free State, after another legal representative withdrew from Bester’s case.

Furthermore, the ANC’s National Executive Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss various options that would form a government within the next two weeks.

News Today: 6 June 2024

The weather service has warned that temperatures will remain cold to cool across the country with a storm surge, disruptive rain and damaging winds warnings. – full weather forecast here.

Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.

The decision was announced on Wednesday and comes just moments after he appeared in court on corruption charges. He has denied the allegations.

Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Kodwa and his co-accused were arrested on Wednesday and granted R30 000 bail. They are expected in court next month.

PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is displeased with an unfavorable court ruling against its leader, Gayton McKenzie.

McKenzie was dealt a blow after the Western Cape High Court on Monday ordered the PA leader to cooperate with an investigation looking into corruption in the Central Karoo District Municipality during his tenure as mayor.

Leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Gayton McKenzie speaks during a media briefing at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town on 16 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

In August 2023, Western Cape MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell tasked two forensic investigators to probe allegations of maladministration, fraud, corruption and other serious malpractices at the municipality, which, at first, resisted cooperating.

Courtroom chronicles: Thabo Bester spills beans on legal roller coaster ride

The convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester addressed Judge Cagney Musi, Judge President of the Free State, after another legal representative withdrew from Bester’s case.

Bester’s former attorney, Mohammed Seedat, informed the court that he withdrew as he hasn’t received payment. He also believes it would be easier if Bester’s attorney resides in Johannesburg or Pretoria.

According to Thabo Bester, phone conversations with prisoners are recorded. “It’s been proven that it has been used to access information from consultations.” Picture: Screengrab

After Bester put up his hand and requested to addressed the court, Musi allowed Bester a few minutes to speak.

Five things you don’t know about the Comrades Marathon

The 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon will be held in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, with thousands of runners taking to the road between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Here’s five things you might not know about the world’s largest ultra-marathon.

Runners participating in the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Launched more than a century ago, the race has become a permanent fixture on the calendar, but there is a reason it was started in the first place.

Inside the ANC’s coalition talks: NWC considers a government of national unity

The ANC’s National Executive Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss various options that would form a government within the next two weeks.

The party held a press briefing on Wednesday where it reported back on the engagements by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

ANC flags at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Michel Bega

“The discussions enriched the ANC perspective and further probed the implications of each option for South Africa and the ANC’s historic mission to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa for all,” Bhengu said.

