Kaya FM says ‘process still underway’ a week after Sol Phenduka’s suspension

Kaya FM remained tight-lipped on whether Juliet Joseph would permanently replace Phenduka if he were to be fired.

Wednesday marks a week since radio station Kaya FM suspended its broadcaster, Sol Phenduka.

“This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process currently underway,” read a statement shared with The Citizen by Ian Bredenkamp, who handles PR for the station, last Wednesday.

Kaya FM didn’t disclose the reason behind the suspension or its duration. Bredenkamp said they would release a follow-up statement “once the internal process is concluded”.

However, the following day, Phenduka broke his silence and stated that the cause of his suspension was linked to a R2.5 million lawsuit launched by media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Dlamini accused Phenduka and his co-host on Podcast and Chill, Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, of hate speech and harassment, and in submitted court papers, Dlamini seeks legal accountability.

She is demanding R1 million for herself and an additional R1.5 million to be donated to a women’s organisation.

“You know what it’s about; it’s about the court case with Minnie,” said Phenduka on Podcast and Chill. He also confirmed that the duration of the suspension was seven days, implying that it should be lifted, or a decision made about his future at the station after Wednesday.

‘Process still underway’

When asked whether Phenduka’s comments compromised the suspension, Kaya FM only said that the process was still underway.

“The process is still underway. Updates will be provided once the internal process has been concluded and a final decision has been reached,” Kaya FM told The Citizen.

A verdict on Phenduka’s suspension is expected by the end of the week.

Since Phenduka’s suspension, his Kaya FM colleague Juliet Joseph stepped in for him on the breakfast show, Siz the World with Sizwe Dhlomo, alongside sportscaster Mpho Maboi and newsreader Mfundo Mabalane.

The station was also mum about whether Joseph would permanently replace Phenduka should they decide to let him go.

Phenduka’s manager hadn’t responded to The Citizen‘s request for an interview at the time of publishing.

Phenduka surprised by Kaya

Real name Solomzi Phenduka, the broadcaster said he was surprised that Kaya FM released a statement on Wednesday.

“I’m surprised because they were like, ‘Don’t talk about it,’ and they drop the statement. So now I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m doing a podcast; I’ll get asked. ’”

Co-host MacG said their podcast is always in hot water and asked what changed this time. “Is there new management or something?” asked MacG.

“Oh yeah, there is new management,” Phenduka responded. He said that United Stations purchased Kaya FM.

United Stations became a sales partner to Kaya FM in February this year.

