Lebo M Foundation backs Minnie Dlamini amid R2.5m lawsuit against MacG and Sol

Dlamini is suing MacG and his co-host for R2.5 million over comments made during an episode of Podcast and Chill.

The Lebo M Foundation is rallying behind TV star Minnie Dlamini as she takes legal action against Podcasters and Chill hosts, Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka.

Foundation founder, renowned producer and philanthropist Lebo M, urged people to support Dlamini in a statement over the weekend.

“This is not just Minnie’s fight, it is South Africa’s fight. Too many of our mothers, sisters and daughters live in fear every day,” he said.

“We can no longer allow GBV to remain a private issue hidden behind closed doors. The courts must hear the voices of women, and as a nation we must refuse to be silent.”

R2.5m lawsuit against MacG and Sol

Dlamini is suing MacG and Sol for R2.5 million over comments made during an episode of Podcast and Chill.

MacG made comments about the smell of Dlamini’s private parts.

In court papers, Dlamini accused the podcasters of hate speech and harassment.

“This isn’t just about me. It’s about holding people accountable for normalising the degradation of women under the guise of entertainment. It’s time we draw a line,” she said in a statement.

She is demanding R1 million in damages for herself and a further R1.5 million to be donated to a women’s organisation.

Women’s groups support Minnie Dlamini

Among the women’s organisations supporting Dlamini is Women For Change.

The NPO released a statement in April this year, following the Podcast and Chill episode, condemning the comments against Dlamini.

“Women For Change is deeply disturbed by the misogynistic and degrading remarks made by MacG on his podcast regarding Minnie Dlamini.

His comments are not only vile and dehumanising but also reflect the deeply rooted toxic masculinity that continues to endanger and humiliate women in South Africa,” the statement read.

