Kelvin Momo apologises for no-show at OR Tambo Homage Concert gig

Amapiano star Kelvin Momo is again at the centre of controversy after missing a scheduled performance at the OR Tambo Homage Concert in Bizana on December 23.

Fans who had gathered in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on 23 December, to celebrate the legacy of struggle icon Oliver Reginald Tambo were left disappointed.

The producer and DJ Kelvin Momo did not arrive for his set, marking yet another missed appearance.

This is becoming an uncomfortable pattern for the acclaimed hitmaker.

No-show for OR Tambo homage concert

In a statement shared with the media, Momo’s team explained that logistical challenges prevented him from reaching the Eastern Cape town in time.

“Despite all efforts made to arrive on time, Kelvin missed his first scheduled flight due to unexpected traffic delays,” the statement read.

“A second flight was immediately booked. However, this flight also experienced delays. This ultimately made it impossible for him to reach the venue in time for the performance.”

The statement went on to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, particularly given the importance of the event in tribute to Tambo.

“This situation was deeply disappointing for Kelvin, as he respects the event’s significance. We appreciate the understanding shown and remain committed to making amends where possible.

While the explanation may sound familiar, patience among fans appears to be wearing thin. The Bizana incident is not an isolated incident.

Not isolated incident for Momo

In August, Momo also failed to honour a booking at the Outside Event. This no-show sparked widespread backlash online and reignited debates about professionalism and accountability in the local music industry.

Social media was quick to react, with opinions divided between frustration and sympathy. Some fans criticised what they see as a recurring lack of reliability from one of amapiano’s most influential figures.

Others, however, rushed to his defence, suggesting that Momo’s strengths may lie more in the studio than on stage.

One fan summed this up humorously, writing: “Kelvin Momo just wants to make music. You guys are the ones forcing him to perform.”

The comment struck a chord, echoing a growing conversation on social media. Fans questioned whether certain producers should be pressured into live performances. Especially when their number one passion is creating music behind the scenes.

Despite the repeated apologies, questions are now being raised about booking expectations and communication with promoters.

Fan conversation

Additionally, fans asked if Momo’s team needs to rethink its touring commitments. For an artist of his stature, known for shaping the emotional, jazz-inflected side of amapiano, consistency off the decks is becoming just as important as brilliance on them.

For now, fans are left hoping that future gigs will live up to the promise of his music, rather than ending in apologies.