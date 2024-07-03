‘Creating unforgettable memories’ – DJ Zinhle on what to expect from Zee Nation Fest

The event, hosted by Somizi Mhlongo and Moozlie, will feature Mzansi’s top artists including Morda, Nadia Nakai, and Kabza De Small.

Africa’s number one female DJ, Zinhle Jiyane, is gearing up for her highly anticipated Zee Nation Fest, set to take place on Women’s Day this August.

The concert marks a significant milestone for the Umlilo hitmaker as she celebrates 20 years in the music industry.

Speaking to The Citizen, the multi-award-winning DJ expressed her excitement about the show, the stellar lineup, and her two-decade-long journey in the music scene.

Zinhle said fans can expect an unforgettable experience that honours both her remarkable career and the empowerment of women.

Stellar lineup

The event, hosted by Somizi Mhlongo and Moozlie, will feature Mzansi’s top artists including Morda, Young Stunna, Focalistic, Nadia Nakai, and Kabza De Small.

Zinhle said she picked many of her favourite artists because she is creating an experience she also wants to remember.

“I chose the artists who have had an influence on my life or who are my favourite artists. I actually can’t believe that I have this kind of lineup.”

‘My whole career is built on women’s empowerment

She mentioned that women’s empowerment is a core theme of the event, which influenced the decision to hold it on Women’s Day.

“I feel like my whole career is built on women empowerment, finding a space for me and other females, with Era and grooming female DJs as well, which is very close to my heart.

“Now, we can see how many female DJs are thriving, and I feel like everything I’ve done has always been built on the basis of women’s empowerment. That’s why having the event on the night of Women’s Day makes so much sense.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Zinhle admitted to having fears about the event’s success.

“I was so scared that if it didn’t happen, or people wouldn’t believe in it, but it’s been incredible to put together this lineup. There are people I wish could have been in the lineup but will not be available on the day, but I feel the lineup we have is amazing.”

