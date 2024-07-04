You can bet on July paying off

The Durban July, once seen as a colonial relic, now boosts tourism and creates jobs. Can traditions evolve with benefits?

There are people who, with some justification, point to events like the Hollywoodbets Durban July horse race extravaganza as being an anachronistic colonial relic.

Certainly, the “sport of kings” was the sport of the erstwhile rulers of this country and, in its early days, one only for the monied elite.

Yet, well into the third decade of the 21st century, the July continues to thrive, not only as the premier horse racing event on the calendar, but also as one of the social highlights of the year.

And the people partying, preening and punting at Greyville racecourse on Saturday will be as diverse a group as you’d expect in a diverse country like ours.

Last year’s event, though, helped revive the tourism industry in eThekwini, devastated as it had been by Covid and the 2021 riots.

Then-mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said afterwards that projections indicated that 1 500 jobs were created through the event, which was expected to contribute about R130 million to the municipality.

The total benefit of this year’s event could be well over R500 million to the city and businesses in the area.

Under the Hollywoodbets sponsorship, new life has been breathed into the event. We would bet good money that this phenomenon will have legs…

