KZN education dismisses claims that it is placed under administration

The department said it continues to function normally and remains focused on delivering education services across the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has dismissed reports claiming it has been placed under administration, describing the circulating information as “misleading and false”.

The department on Wednesday said no decision had been taken by the government to invoke Section 100 of the Constitution, which allows the national government to intervene in provincial administration under certain circumstances.

“The department has not been placed under administration,” the department said.

No Cabinet decision taken

The department stressed that placing a provincial department under administration is a serious executive action that can only be authorised by Cabinet and formally communicated through official government channels.

“Any decision to place a provincial department under administration is a significant executive action that can only be authorised by the National Cabinet and must be formally communicated through an official Cabinet statement,” it said.

It added that no such Cabinet statement or decision exists.

“There is no decision taken by the National Cabinet to invoke Section 100 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and place the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education under administration.”

The department did not indicate where the reports originated, but said claims circulating on mainstream and social media platforms were incorrect.

Department says operations continue uninterrupted

It further stated that it continues to operate normally and remains focused on delivering educational services throughout the province.

“The Department continues to execute its constitutional and legislative mandate without intervention and distractions,” it said.

The department also sought to reassure stakeholders, including parents, pupils and teachers, that its operations remain unaffected.

“[We] remain fully operational and are committed to delivering quality education to all learners in KwaZulu-Natal.”

It added that it would continue working with stakeholders to fulfil its mandate.

“We will continue to work closely with all our stakeholders to fulfil this mandate.”

Public urged to rely on official communication

The department urged the public and media organisations to verify information through official government communication channels before sharing reports regarding the department.

“We therefore remind members of the public and the media to rely solely on official government communications on this and other matters concerning the department,” it said.