Liezel van der Westhuizen on why most New Year’s resolutions fail even before February

Research shows that 80% to 90% of people abandon their goals by February.

Most New Year’s resolutions fail within weeks, according to neuroscience and mental-fitness coach and hypnotherapist Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Research shows that 80% to 90% of people abandon their goals by February.

Van der Westhuizen said the problem is not lack of motivation, but lack of mental bandwidth.

“We don’t fail because we’re weak. Our brain simply runs out of energy. Too many choices, too little recovery time, and no training of the mental muscle all make consistency impossible,” she said.

She added that unresolved mental patterns also contribute to failure.

Van der Westhuizen identified restlessness, the pursuit of new ideas without forming habits, and judgmental thinking, where self-criticism undermines confidence.

“Most resolutions emerge from a place of stress or fear,” she said.

“Success comes when you shift from the ‘Saboteur Mind’ to the ‘Sage Mind’, a part that is clear, creative, and emotionally grounded.”

ALSO READ: ‘Stop glorifying stress’ – Liezel van der Westhuizen on being a mental fitness coach

A 4D approach to goal setting

Van der Westhuizen recommends a 4-Dimension goal-setting model, or 4D, which combines neuroscience, hypnotherapy, and mental fitness.

“When your subconscious believes your goal is safe and achievable, the conscious mind stops resisting it. That’s when real change sticks,” she said.

The model includes:

Define It – Set meaningful goals, not just logical ones.

Design It – Visualise and feel success to prime the brain.

Do It – Take small, consistent daily actions.

Deepen It – Repeat practices and train the subconscious.

She also advises a daily 10-minute ‘Brain-Reset’ to strengthen mental stamina. The routine includes sensory grounding, micro-visioning, mental fitness exercises, and an endurance mindset.

Helping South Africans manage stress

Van der Westhuizen recently launched #MomentumWithoutMayhem, a month-long campaign across radio, social media, and corporate platforms.

The initiative aims to help South Africans regulate stress and build sustainable habits.

NOW READ: How to study or work in South Korea: A practical guide for South Africans