‘Stop glorifying stress’ – Liezel van der Westhuizen on being a mental fitness coach

Liezel van der Westhuizen is redefining how South African women approach their mental well-being.

For over a decade, former Top Billing presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen has been a broadcaster admired for her voice, visibility and confidence.

Stepping into a new purpose

Yet behind the glamour of television and radio, she has always been driven by a deeper mission: to empower women with tools to build resilience, prevent burnout and strengthen mental agility.

“Women are carrying so much: leadership, caregiving, entrepreneurship, societal expectations,” says Van der Westhuizen. “Mental fitness is not a luxury. It’s a skill set that every woman should have access to.”

Mental health landscape in South Africa

Liezel’s work comes at a time when mental health in South Africa is under pressure.

Studies show that one in three South Africans will experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime, yet access to care remains limited. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group estimates that fewer than 25% of people with a mental health condition receive treatment.

Burnout is also on the rise, particularly among professional women who juggle multiple roles at home and in the workplace.

By focusing on mental fitness, Liezel highlights the steps women can take to protect their minds before reaching breaking point.

From broadcaster to mental fitness coach

As a certified business and mental fitness coach, Liezel is using her influence to offer practical and research-based strategies.

Her programmes, keynote talks and coaching circles are rooted in the principles of positive intelligence. This globally recognised approach helps individuals quiet their inner critics and perform at their peak.

Her sessions are not just about stress management; they are rewiring habits of thought and strengthening the mental muscles that support resilience and clarity.

“It’s time we stop glorifying stress and start celebrating the strength that comes from a grounded, healthy mind,” she says.

Strong minds, strong women

Liezel has been leading a series of dialogues under the theme Strong Minds, Strong Women.

In partnership with corporates and community organisations, the initiative focuses on the importance of mental fitness in women’s development.

Her work particularly resonates in leadership spaces, where women often wrestle with self-doubt, imposter syndrome and the silent toll of burnout. By creating open conversations, Liezel is normalising mental fitness as essential.

Story of reinvention and purpose

Her journey from television presenter to mental fitness advocate reflects the power of reinvention. Having experienced the pressures of life in the spotlight, she understands the importance of mental clarity, balance and emotional intelligence.

Today, she is using that experience to help women find their own tools for sustainable success.

Her message is clear: mental fitness is not about eliminating challenges, but about meeting them with strength and self-awareness. It is about women permitting themselves to thrive, not just survive.

She concludes: “Every woman deserves to live with confidence and calm. A healthy mind is the foundation for everything else in your life.”

