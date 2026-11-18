Cape Town dental surgeon Meghan Cyster has been crowned Mrs South Africa 2026 at Emperors Palace and will fly the flag at Mrs World in Las Vegas in January 2027.

Cape Town dental surgeon Meghan Cyster is the new Mrs South Africa.

The 41-year-old emerged victorious at the Grand Finale on 13 November. The main event took place at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, ending a year-long programme for 30 finalists.

First and second princesses

Aleche Landman was named First Princess and Adré Müller Second Princess. Both will support Cyster in the year ahead as she takes on her role as an ambassador for the programme, guiding future Mrs South Africa contestants and backing initiatives that empower women.

“It’s really an out-of-body experience. I feel liberated. I feel that all the hard work I’ve put into this journey has truly come to life, and I’m incredibly proud,” Cyster said after receiving the crown.

She will represent South Africa at Mrs World in Las Vegas in January 2027. Her prize package includes a vehicle from Chery Krugersdorp and luxury travel experiences.

Ballet, couture and a star judging panel

Former Miss South Africa Jo-Ann Strauss hosted the evening. Lloyd Cele performed before ballet showpieces, with dancers from Joburg Ballet gracing the stage. Several sponsors, including Barreto Bridal, Tienie Boshoff Couture and Von Ami Couture, among others, supplied gowns.

Judging included swimwear and eveningwear rounds, plus a top-five question-and-answer segment.

Principal judge Matapa Maila, Mrs South Africa 2019, led the panel, which included pageant coach Werner Wessels, Mrs World 2025 Tshego Gaelae, Mrs South Africa 2020 Jacqueline Ferns, and former Johannesburg executive mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Beyond the crowning, the pageant presented special category awards ahead of the finale. Mariette Vorster was crowned Mrs Photogenic. Angelique Janse Van Rensburg took Mrs Personality. Trudie Oosthuizen took home the Mrs Public Choice honour, while Aleche Landman and Tracey Elliott got nods for Social Media and Women Empowerment respectively.

Organisers also honoured ambassadors who raised the most for the programme’s charity partners. Landman was recognised for CANSA, Cyster for the 4Change Foundation and Müller for The Society for Animals in Distress.

Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs said entering the competition is often about “taking a chance on themselves, often for the first time, and discovering that they have what it takes to be a leader of substance and purpose”.