The Miss Universe 2026 will be crowned on 24 November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

South Africa’s Miss Universe 2026 representative, Bajabulise Thela, has made the top 30 of the competition’s most-voted fan favourites.

The Miss Universe Organization released the list on Tuesday, 17 November, naming 30 delegates who have received strong support in the public voting campaign.

The public vote is part of this year’s competition, with the contestant who receives the most fan votes earning an automatic place among the official top 30 semi-finalists.

The list includes Argentina, Nigeria, Kenya, Cuba, Bangladesh, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Greece, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Paraguay, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Uganda, South Africa, Venezuela, Ukraine and Honduras.

Bajabulise Thela represents South Africa

Thela, who hails from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga, was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026 in July.

She is representing the country at the 75th edition of the international pageant, which is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 23-year-old is a model, marketing graduate and qualified flight attendant.

She arrived in Puerto Rico on 8 November for the pageant’s official activities and preparations.

“My eyes are set on the Universe. Puerto Rico, South Africa is coming with pride in my heart,” she wrote ahead of her departure.

The competition’s grand finale is scheduled for 24 November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.