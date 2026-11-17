Tired of smelling like everyone else? This new luxury Sandton fragrance store is worth discovering.

Being a fragrance connoisseur means being willing to explore beyond the familiar and discover scents that stand out.

One trend I have noticed in the beauty industry is the growing appetite for niche fragrances. Don’t get me wrong: mainstream perfume houses still have loyal followings, but there’s growing interest in more refined, distinctive fragrances that offer something a little different.

It is not difficult to understand why. Fragrance is deeply personal. It can become part of your identity, evoke memories, and even announce your arrival before you have said a word. And increasingly, people want a signature scent that does not smell like everybody else’s.

Ether, a new luxury fragrance destination at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, is particularly interesting.

The store, which officially opened this month, brings together an international selection of fragrances, homeware and skincare, with an emphasis on personal discovery rather than simply picking a pretty bottle off a shelf.

A fragrance experience, not just shopping

The first thing I noticed was the personalised service.

As you enter the space, you are welcomed by an experienced fragrance specialist who takes you through the store, asking about your preferences, the types of scents you gravitate towards, and what you enjoy wearing.

Rather than overwhelming you with hundreds of bottles, the idea is to help you explore different fragrance families and identify scents that complement your personality.

I particularly enjoyed this approach because finding a fragrance can be surprisingly difficult. You might love a scent on someone else, only to discover that it smells completely different on your skin.

Having someone knowledgeable guide you through the selection makes the process considerably more enjoyable.

There is also an impressive variety to explore, from French and Italian fragrance houses to Eastern and Western scents. If you have developed a taste for more unusual fragrances, this is where things become interesting.

Another welcome addition is the selection of Egyptian fragrance oils. These are not always easy to find locally, particularly if you prefer oil-based fragrances to traditional alcohol-based perfumes.

The distinction matters because fragrance oils offer a different way of experiencing perfume, often with a more intimate application and a scent that sits closer to the skin.

Whether you prefer something rich and oriental, fresh and understated, or a more traditional luxury perfume, there is plenty to explore.

Make your fragrance personal

One of the details that caught my attention was the personalisation service.

If you are looking for a thoughtful gift, or simply want to make your own fragrance collection feel a little more special, Ether offers bottle engraving.

You can have a message engraved onto a perfume bottle, regardless of the brand, making it a lovely gifting option. Whether it is someone’s name, a special date, or a personal message, the finishing touch adds something meaningful. The engraving is also completed within minutes.

For fragrance lovers who enjoy discovering something exclusive, there are also signature scent options to explore, with refill possibilities available.

Beyond perfume

The store’s offering extends beyond fragrance, with homeware and skincare forming part of its luxury lifestyle offering.

The thinking behind the space is that scent should not be limited to what we wear. It can also influence how our homes feel and the memories we associate with particular spaces.

Inspired by the ancient concept of ether, described as the pure upper air believed to be breathed by the gods, the store aims to make luxury feel welcoming and accessible rather than intimidating.

For anyone who has ever returned from overseas with a perfume they struggled to find back home, the store is also worth exploring. Its international selection may just introduce you to a fragrance you thought you would have to wait until your next trip to discover.

Sometimes the best beauty discovery is not another product, but finding something that feels entirely your own.