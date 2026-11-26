From AI-powered smartphones to medical-grade skincare and limited-edition fashion, here are some marketing claims to look beyond this Black Friday.

With Black Friday falling on 27 November this year, consumers are being bombarded with promises of superior performance, revolutionary products and unbeatable discounts.

However, not everything advertised as a selling point necessarily translates into better value for money. Here are some common marketing claims worth interrogating before checking out.

Tech: Bigger numbers don’t always mean better performance

Smartphone manufacturers often market devices based on impressive specifications, but these don’t always reflect the everyday user experience.

Android-to-Apple transfers: Cross-platform file sharing may require the download of additional apps or steps rather than the seamless experience advertised.

Cross-platform file sharing may require the download of additional apps or steps rather than the seamless experience advertised. High megapixel counts: A 200MP camera does not automatically take better pictures as tech marketing would have you believe. Sensor size, lens quality, optical image stabilisation and image processing also matter.

A 200MP camera does not automatically take better pictures as tech marketing would have you believe. Sensor size, lens quality, optical image stabilisation and image processing also matter. Extreme zoom and multiple cameras: Impressive zoom capabilities often rely on digital cropping and software enhancement, while additional lenses may offer little practical value.

Impressive zoom capabilities often rely on digital cropping and software enhancement, while additional lenses may offer little practical value. Fast charging and all-day battery life: Advertised charging speeds represent peak performance, while battery life estimates are often based on controlled testing conditions.

Advertised charging speeds represent peak performance, while battery life estimates are often based on controlled testing conditions. AI-powered features: Adding an AI label to an existing function does not necessarily make it revolutionary or worth paying more for.

Beauty: Beware of scientific-sounding buzzwords

It’s not always the product that changes; it’s your skin. Picture Supplied

The beauty industry relies heavily on language that appeals to consumers’ desire for safer, healthier and more effective products.

‘Clean’, ‘natural’ and ‘non-toxic’: These terms lack universally accepted definitions, and naturally derived ingredients can still cause irritation.

These terms lack universally accepted definitions, and naturally derived ingredients can still cause irritation. ‘Medical-grade’ and ‘cosmeceutical’: These are not universally recognised regulatory classifications for cosmetics or guarantees of superior efficacy.

These are not universally recognised regulatory classifications for cosmetics or guarantees of superior efficacy. ‘Hypoallergenic’ and ‘for all skin types’: Neither marketing claim guarantees that a product will not trigger an adverse reaction.

Neither marketing claim guarantees that a product will not trigger an adverse reaction. ‘Wrinkle-erasing’ and ‘hair growth’: Cosmetic products may improve appearance and reduce breakage, but dramatic or permanent results should be treated with scepticism.

Cosmetic products may improve appearance and reduce breakage, but dramatic or permanent results should be treated with scepticism. ‘Chemical-free’: A scientifically inaccurate claim, given that everything, including water, is made up of chemicals.

Fashion: Creating a false sense of urgency

With Black Friday well underway, netizens were taken aback by the “discounted” deals from various outlets, citing that some outlets increased their prices. Picture: iStock

Fashion retailers often use pricing, exclusivity and performance claims to encourage impulse purchases.

‘Up to 70% off’: The maximum advertised discount may apply to only a handful of items. Some retailers may also use inflated reference prices to exaggerate savings.

The maximum advertised discount may apply to only a handful of items. Some retailers may also use inflated reference prices to exaggerate savings. ‘Limited edition’: Exclusivity does not necessarily mean scarcity.

Exclusivity does not necessarily mean scarcity. ‘Investment piece’: An expensive garment may offer good cost-per-wear value, but that does not make it a financial investment.

An expensive garment may offer good cost-per-wear value, but that does not make it a financial investment. ‘Wrinkle-free’ and ‘stain-proof’: These fabrics may simply offer greater resistance to creasing or staining rather than complete protection.

Ultimately, comparing historical prices, reading independent reviews and interrogating product specifications could save you more money this Black Friday than any cleverly marketed discount.