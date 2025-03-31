Coming of Age Musical Asks Tough Questions

The show is a contemporary coming-of-age story with a lightness about it despite its weighty subject matter.

As its run comes to an end in SA, Dear Evan Hansen has captivated audiences and warmed hearts.

The show is a contemporary coming-of-age story with a lightness about it despite its weighty subject matter.

Audiences have been raving about it wherever it has been staged, and now it is our turn to be immersed in a world where the themes are as universal as the narrative’s message.

Dear Evan Hansen runs until the end of this week at the Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg

Producer Daniel Galloway of How Now Brown Cow Productions teamed up with legendary showrunner Hazel Feldman’s Showtime Productions on the show.

Here’s a short Q&A with the producer

Award-winning and fresh musical

Dear Evan Hansen is a multi-award-winning musical, but many South Africans had not heard about it. Why did you choose to bring it to South Africa?

Dear Evan Hansen is a beautiful, moving, contemporary story to which our local audiences will connect immediately.

I was lucky enough to watch the original cast, with the great Ben Platt, in New York many years ago.

Before the interval, I knew it was a story we had to bring to our audiences at home.

The story is “now.” It is of our time and works around themes which are critically important in this sometimes messy, confusing, digital world.

We also believe that the time is right to bring ‘new’ works to audiences at home. The glorious music alone is worth checking it out for!

The musical is a coming-of-age piece…

High school student Evan Hansen, son of a single mom, has always felt like he is on “the outside looking in.” He has never really felt understood and is unfamiliar with the sense of “belonging.”

As he tries to navigate the complexities of modern high school life, he suddenly finds himself thrust in the middle of a somewhat self-created event, which spirals to its remarkable conclusion.

Exuberance of youth, strong message

It is relevant to all audiences.

It is a universal story. Anyone who juggles the world of social media and digital, modern life – whether a teenager or a parent to one – will find themselves riveted to this moving story of discovery, choices, and mistakes.

The musical deals with love, family, loss, and friendship and makes for a wonderful night out at the theatre.

This musical is a brilliant tonic which will live long in the memory of anyone who attends.

There are interesting relationship challenges highlighted in the show…

Indeed! The creators have gifted us with a tight, relatable, fast-paced story.

Not only does Evan have to figure things out, but every character in the story around him does too.

The parents, the friends, and those around Evan are all entwined in this world he has created, which has a profound impact on their hearts and lives.

Provocative themes

The show is quite thought-provoking too, isn’t it.

It addresses important and relevant themes, making it a thought-provoking and emotionally enriching experience that curiously inspires and uplifts, despite the challenges facing the characters.

There are also hints about identity and the psychological consequences or weight that especially young people can carry

And this is at the core. Young people – and those caring for them – dealing with complex, complicated lives in these modern times, are often faced with profound challenges.

Dear Evan Hansen also moves us through phases of grief at times and handles it in a way that the intended audience will immediately connect with.

The show is curiously uplifting despite its subject matter.

The magic of musical theatre!

When I first watched the musical, I was moved to tears and fits of laughter.

Isn’t it amazing how live theatre can do this for us as audience members sharing the live experience with those on stage and our fellow patrons in the auditorium in that moment of time?

A must see show

Why is it important to see ‘Dear Evan Hansen’?

Dear Evan Hansen is an open and honest, sometimes raw, investigation of our complex lives in 2024.

While it does not attempt to offer “answers,” it holds up a mirror. At times cautionary, at times uplifting – the musical inspires hope.

If you have ever felt like you were “on the outside looking in,” this one’s for you and anyone in your circles who you might feel should experience this beautiful piece.

It is a multi-award-winning production including the coveted Tony Award for Best Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album.

There are many contemporary musicals out there which all deserve to be seen and supported – we believe this one holds a special place.

It is encouraging to see the response at the box office.

Tickets and show dates for Dear Evan Hansen are available from ticketmaster.co.za.