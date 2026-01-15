Sandra Stein is back: Shannon Esra reprises role in season 2 of ‘Law, Love & Betrayal’ [VIDEO]

The new season also introduces several fresh faces to the cast.

Shannon Esra has joined the cast of Law, Love & Betrayal for its second season.

She returns as Sandra Stein, a high-profile lawyer known for her sharp courtroom tactics.

The character is familiar to South African audiences from Esra’s work in several local dramas, including The Queen, The River, Gomora, The Throne and The Legacy.

Esra said she agreed to reprise the role after being approached by series producer and director Christo Davids, with whom she previously worked on The Legacy.

“When he called and said, ‘Would you be interested in coming onto LLB for Season 2 as Sandra Stein?’, of course, I said yes,” she said.

She added that the character’s popularity among viewers also influenced her decision.

“During Season 1, I had people on Twitter asking where Sandra was,” Esra said.

“It felt almost inevitable – here you have this wonderful legal show, and we’re somehow ignoring this incredibly popular fan favourite.”

Esra said she enjoys portraying Sandra because of the character’s balance of professionalism and mystery.

“She’s perfunctory, she’s brilliant, and there’s so much mystery and enigma behind her. I think that’s what people love,” she said.

Expects more twists and new faces

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger following the collapse of Gumede & Associates. Esra said the second season continues the story while raising both personal and professional stakes.

“The characters are pushed into much more uncomfortable territory,” she said. “It certainly deepens the world that Season 1 introduced.”

The new season also brings several new characters to the story. Sparky Xulu joins as social justice lawyer Sakhile Nxusa, while Katlego Lebogang appears as criminal lawyer Bakang Mokgotso.

Law, Love & Betrayal will return on Sunday, 8 March 2026, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), and on Monday, 9 March 2026, on Showmax.

