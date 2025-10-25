Qhawekazi Mazaleni crowned Miss South Africa 2025

Mia le Roux handed over the crown to her successor on Saturday, 25 October, during a ceremony at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

After months of delays and restructuring, Miss South Africa has crowned its new queen, Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

Mia le Roux handed over the crown to her successor on Saturday, 25 October, during a ceremony at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Luyanda Zuma was named first princess, while Karabo Mareka took the second princess spot.

ALSO READ: Get to know the Miss SA 2025 Top 10: From doctors and CAs to flight attendants [PICS]

Qhawekazi Mazaleni crowned new Miss South Africa

Mazaleni, from the Eastern Cape, is 26 years old and holds a degree in social sciences. She is passionate about youth empowerment and community development.

Before winning the national title, Mazaleni had been an active advocate for education and mentorship programmes aimed at young women. She said her goal is to use her platform to promote equal access to education and social upliftment across the country.

As the new Miss South Africa, Mazaleni will receive a prize package worth over R3 million. This includes a R1 million cash prize, a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, and a three-bedroom penthouse apartment for her year of reign.

However, Mazaleni will not represent South Africa at the 74th Miss Universe competition next month.

The Miss South Africa Organisation confirmed earlier this month that the 2025 titleholder will not compete internationally due to time constraints and ongoing restructuring.

Miss SA creative director Sean Lane said the decision was made to allow the organisation to refocus and realign its operations.

South Africa will instead be represented at Miss Universe by Mellisa Nayimuli.

Nayimuli was named Miss Universe South Africa following African Beauty International’s appointment of Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala as the new national director for Miss Universe South Africa.

NOW READ: ‘I had nothing when I started’: Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb on dressing stars and helping matriculants