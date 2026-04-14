Oasis, Phil Collins and Luther Vandross among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The induction ceremony doubles as a star-studded concert gala, rife with tributes to the honourees.



Dad-rock icon Phil Collins and reformed Britpop giants Oasis led the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of inductees, announced on live US television on Monday.

Billy Idol, chanteuse Sade, metal legends Iron Maiden, and Manchester outfits Joy Division and New Order were also honoured. In addition, hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan and velvet-voiced crooner Luther Vandross received honours.

The honourees were announced during a live episode of the “American Idol” competition. The episode was helmed by rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honour,” said the organisation’s chairman John Sykes.

“We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony; it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

The induction ceremony doubles as a star-studded concert gala, rife with tributes to the honourees. It will be held on 14 November in Los Angeles.

Eligible nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before being nominated.

Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division, New Order, Oasis and Sade have all been nominated in the past, but were not selected for induction.

The 2025 class of inductees included Outkast, White Stripes, and Cyndi Lauper.