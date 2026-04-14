Party while sober: Nomsa Mazwai launches the safe Sober Fest this Freedom Day weekend

Nomsa Mazwai's Sober Fest is leading South Africa's growing sober party trend and making a big impact.

A new wave is quietly reshaping South Africa’s social scene, and it is redefining what it means to celebrate.

As more South Africans embrace sober partying, Sober Fest offers a vibrant, healing alternative this Freedom Day weekend.

More and more people are choosing to party sober, seeking connection, wellness, and joy without the pressure of alcohol. Stepping confidently into this cultural shift is Nomsa Mazwai, who is launching Sober Fest, a first-of-its-kind family-friendly wellness music festival set to take place on 26 April at the Soweto Theatre.

More than just an event, Sober Fest is rooted in what Mazwai calls “a New Freedom”, one that prioritises conscious living and community wellbeing.

With South Africa facing one of the highest rates of substance abuse globally, the festival arrives at a crucial moment. Mazwai explains that alcohol-related harm costs the country up to 12% of GDP, highlighting the urgent need for alternative spaces.

Sober spaces

“Sober Fest is a place to access information about available support for addicts and their families alike in a hopeful environment. There is a solution,” she said.

The lineup reflects both star power and intention. Leading the charge is Thandiswa Mazwai alongside soulful vocalist Maleh and rising talent Nomisupasta.

On the decks, audiences can expect genre-blending sounds from DJ Kenzhero and Vester Sdizo, while poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai will host the day’s proceedings.

ALSO READ:France seeks ban of Kanye West concert in Marseille

For Maleh, the festival represents something deeply personal. “Sober Fest is not just any event. I love the fact that it is a declaration that joy, freedom, and celebration don’t need substances to be enjoyable,” she said. “As a mother, I value spaces where our children can experience joy safely.”

Beyond the music, Sober Fest leans into a full wellness experience. Attendees can immerse themselves in breathwork sessions, yoga, sound baths, and even guided tours exploring Soweto’s rich liberation history.

Comedy from Khanyisa Bunu and a curated food and craft market add layers of entertainment and community engagement, making it an all-day experience designed for families.

Thandiswa Mazwai echoes the urgency of the moment.

“South Africa has a serious problem with substance abuse, and this is an opportunity for us to redefine socialising,” she said, framing the festival as part of a broader cultural reset.

Importantly, the festival is also a safe, trigger-free space for those in recovery, as well as for the sober curious. In a country where alcohol has long been central to social gatherings, the event offers a refreshing alternative that is both inclusive and intentional.