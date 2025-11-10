Rachel shows up for Siya Kolisi as he celebrates 100 caps for the Springboks

After the Boks' red card, Kolisi was lauded for his outstanding leadership and for putting the team first after being subbed off.

Together with her kids, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s ex-wife, Rachel, attended the match in Paris as Kolisi earned his 100th cap for the national team.

Rachel posted an image of herself with the pair’s kids, which garnered just under 140 000 likes on Instagram.

In 2024, Rachel and Siya announced their separation, but promised to remain committed to raising their kids.

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” read the statement in 2024.

Speaking in the post-match press conference on Saturday, Kolisi said he was grateful to have his family in attendance.

“I know there’s a lot of my family that’s here, which I’m grateful for and people who’ve helped me along the way and they’re all here to support. But my whole focus has been definitely on the game,” he said.

Siya Kolisi lauded

After Bok lock Lood de Jager received the red card in the first half, the Bok coaching staff made a tactical change, subbing Kolisi off for Bulls lock Ruan Nortjé to help contest the line-out.

“When big calls need to be made, I think that’s what makes this team special because it’s easy to say ‘you put the team first’ [and] a moment like today happens, and then you actually have to do that. It’s not easy,” said Kolisi.

“But I think that’s what makes our team special. I saw when coach came to ask me, he was really sad, but I’m like you have to ] emotion aside…” added Kolisi.

Despite this being a special occasion for him, Kolisi didn’t sulk throughout the second half while on the bench; instead, he encouraged his teammates who were on the field from the sidelines.

The camera panned to him, where he could be heard shouting at the likes of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as the Boks were gaining the upper hand.

Kolisi’s sideline involvement in the game has been lauded as a sign of outstanding leadership and putting the team first.

“That’s what we did on the bench, is bring energy and try not to sit down. The guys [on the field] when they look at us, they don’t see us dropping our heads. They see us trying to encourage them and lift them,” shared Kolisi.

Several sports and media personalities congratulated Kolisi on his 100th cap.

From former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson to Supersport’s Xhosa cricket commentary team, made up of Makhaya Ntini and Mluleki Ntsabo.

Message to SIYA KOLISI from the entire isiXhosa language option 3 family . pic.twitter.com/rfW41ZdGTK — Six Sotyelelwa (@_TheSportsJock) November 8, 2025

French and Arsenal football legend Thierry Henry also celebrated Kolisi’s millstone. French NBA legend Tony Parker, who was also in attendance at the game, wished Kolisi well.

