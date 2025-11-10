Trevor Noah and Tyla nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards winners will be announced in February 2026.

South African stars Trevor Noah and Tyla have earned nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is nominated for Best African Music Performance for her hit single Push 2 Start.

She competes against Davido and Omah’s Lay With You, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s Hope & Love, and Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat.

Trevor Noah received a nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for his second book, Into the Uncut Grass.

He is nominated alongside Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky, & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli), and the Dalai Lama (Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama).

No strangers to the Grammys

Tyla and Trevor Noah are no strangers to the Grammy stage. Tyla’s global hit Water earned her a Grammy in 2024, winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance category.

While he has yet to win, Trevor has been nominated several times. His nominations include Best Comedy Album for Son of Patricia (2020) and I Wish You Would (2024), as well as Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for Where Was I (2025).

Earlier this year, he made history as the first comedian to host the Grammys five times in a row, from 2021 to 2025.

Major nominees for 2026

Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga lead the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Some of the major categories nominees include:

Song of the Year nominees

Bad Bunny – “DTMF”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Record of the Year nominees

Bad Bunny – “DTMF”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Album of the Year nominees

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

See the full list of 2026 Grammy Awards nominees on Grammy.com

