Reboost Energy: Embrace the Ultimate Self-Care Experience with NEW Reboost Watermelon SplashReboost Energy:

Launching in Women's Month, Reboost Watermelon Splash offers a delicious burst of watermelon flavour in a 500ml can, designed to fuel and energize the incredible women who juggle careers, families, and communities.

Reboost is excited to introduce a fresh and empowering way to celebrate Women’s Month with the launch of Reboost Watermelon Splash. This new flavour is not just about refreshment; it’s a celebration of the vibrant, unstoppable energy that women bring to every aspect of life.

In collaboration with rising star Drihanna (Dineo Mokoena), a breakthrough female DJ known for her dynamic performances and fearless style, Reboost is launching the #UltimateSplashOut campaign. Recently, Drihanna made waves in the music industry with a standout performance before renowned South African DJs Black Coffee and Kabza De Small.

Her journey of breaking barriers and redefining norms perfectly aligns with the spirit of Reboost Watermelon Splash, making her the ideal partner for this exciting new product.

Reboost Watermelon Splash is more than just an energy drink; it’s a statement. As Kershnee Kallee, BevCo’s Head of Portfolio for Energy & Functional Drinks, emphasizes, “We believe that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity.

Our new product reminds us that taking time and refuelling your energy is vital. It’s designed for the women who keep rising, defying expectations, and leading the way.”

The campaign will run from Women’s Month through early September, culminating in the announcement of winners who will join Drihanna on an Ultimate Splashout Experience.

This unique adventure is crafted to celebrate and inspire women, offering an unforgettable experience highlighting the importance of self-care and empowerment.

Unlike many energy drinks catering to a masculine audience, Reboost Watermelon Splash is designed with women in mind, making it a fitting tribute to Women’s Month.

To participate in the #UltimateSplashOut campaign, grab a can of Reboost Watermelon Splash, share your splash-out self-care routine on social media, and use the hashtag #UltimateSplashOut.

By sharing how you recharge and care for yourself, you can win an incredible experience alongside Drihanna and other inspiring women.

This campaign is not just about winning a prize, but about sharing and learning from each other’s self-care routines, and celebrating the strength and resilience of women.

“Join us in celebrating Women’s Month with Reboost Watermelon Splash—because having it all starts with taking care of yourself”, concluded Kallee.

#UltimateSplashOut #WatermelonSplash #KeepRising

For more information, follow the Reboost Energy social media channels or go to www.reboostenergy.com.

About Reboost

Our affordable and versatile energy drinks are crafted to fuel your exceptional efforts, helping you rise to every challenge. Whether you’re chasing big dreams or tackling everyday tasks, we provide the boost you need to be your best, day in and day out.

Our brand ethos, “KEEP RISING,” embodies our commitment to helping you find purpose and achieve your goals, no matter the size. With Reboost, you’re empowered to reach new heights and keep moving forward.

