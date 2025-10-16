Recipe of the day: Red wine sourdough (1kg loaf) recipe

From vineyard to oven, the Vadas artisanal bakers and Spier’s winemakers have collaborated to craft a sourdough bread that captures the bold, expressive character of Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon in every slice.
The loaf is rich in flavour and perfectly pairs with cheese, charcuterie, and a glass of red.
Dough Temperature Target: 28°C
Hydration: 72%
Ingredients
- 210g bread flour
- 210g cake flour
- 250g water
- 300g Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon (reduced to 50g)
- 240g active sourdough starter (fermented overnight)
- 12g salt
Red Wine Reduction
- Simmer 300g of Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon in a small saucepan until reduced to 50g. Allow to cool before using.
Method
- Mixing the dough
Combine all ingredients and mix for 10 to 15 minutes by hand or stand mixer until smooth and slightly elastic.
- Bulk fermentation (3 hours)
- Allow the dough to rest in a covered bowl at room temperature.
- Perform a fold every hour (stretch and fold all sides once).
- Pre-shape and rest (30 min)
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface.
- Shape gently into a round ball. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
- Final shape & cold ferment
- Shape again into a tight round ball and place into a floured banneton or bowl.
- Cover and refrigerate for 18 to 24 hours.
- Bake
- Preheat oven to 240°C.
- 5 minutes before baking, place two ice blocks on a tray in the oven to create steam.
- When ready to bake, pour a cup of boiling water into a tray to boost steam.
- Bake at 240°C for 20 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 220°C and continue baking for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until deep golden brown.
- Cool and enjoy
Allow to cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.
