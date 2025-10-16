Recipe of the day: Red wine sourdough (1kg loaf) recipe

Lifestyle

Red wine sourdough (1kg loaf) recipe

Thami Kwazi

16 October 2025

From vineyard to oven, the Vadas artisanal bakers and Spier’s winemakers have collaborated to craft a sourdough bread that captures the bold, expressive character of Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon in every slice.

The loaf is rich in flavour and perfectly pairs with cheese, charcuterie, and a glass of red.

Dough Temperature Target: 28°C
Hydration: 72%

Ingredients

  • 210g bread flour
  • 210g cake flour
  • 250g water
  • 300g Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon (reduced to 50g)
  • 240g active sourdough starter (fermented overnight)
  • 12g salt

Red Wine Reduction

  • Simmer 300g of Spier’s Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon in a small saucepan until reduced to 50g. Allow to cool before using.

Method

  1. Mixing the dough
    Combine all ingredients and mix for 10 to 15 minutes by hand or stand mixer until smooth and slightly elastic.
  2. Bulk fermentation (3 hours)
    • Allow the dough to rest in a covered bowl at room temperature.
    • Perform a fold every hour (stretch and fold all sides once).
  3. Pre-shape and rest (30 min)
    • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface.
    • Shape gently into a round ball. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
  4. Final shape & cold ferment
    • Shape again into a tight round ball and place into a floured banneton or bowl.
    • Cover and refrigerate for 18 to 24 hours.
  5. Bake
    • Preheat oven to 240°C.
    • 5 minutes before baking, place two ice blocks on a tray in the oven to create steam.
    • When ready to bake, pour a cup of boiling water into a tray to boost steam.
    • Bake at 240°C for 20 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 220°C and continue baking for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until deep golden brown.
  6. Cool and enjoy
    Allow to cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.


