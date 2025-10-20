Recipe of the day: The patient potjie

Rainy days call for a warm slow slow-cooked home stew. A perfect potjie is always the ideal way to start a cooler-than-usual week.
Try this home-brewed recipe to feed the whole family
Ingredients
- Fresh pork necks
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Onions
- Carrots
- Celery
- Garlic
- Tomato paste
- Crushed tomatoes
- Red wine
- Beef stock
- Chakalaka
- Fresh rosemary
- Fresh thyme
- Bay leaves
- Kitchen string (for bouquet garni)
- Fresh parsley (for garnish)
- Pap (for serving)
Method :
Season fresh pork necks with salt and pepper, then sear in hot olive oil until golden brown.
Add onions, carrots, celery, and garlic, cooking until soft and fragrant.
Stir in tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, red wine, and beef stock.
Mix in the chakalaka, then tie the rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves with a kitchen string to make a bouquet garni and add it to the pot.
Simmer slowly until the pork is tender and the sauce is rich.
Serve the hearty stew with fluffy pap and finish with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.
