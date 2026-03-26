Recipe of the day: Fried mielie-meal and bean balls with cheese sauce

Perfect for family gatherings or casual entertaining, they offer a delicious blend of tradition and innovation.
Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce are a delicious and creative twist on classic South African flavours.
This dish combines creamy mielie meal (maize porridge) and hearty beans, formed into crispy golden balls and served with a rich, velvety cheese sauce.
Perfect as a snack, appetiser, or light meal, these bites are packed with protein and comforting taste.
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 60 min
Serves: 4
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Ingredients
- 3 cups Ace Mielie Meal
- 1 tsp Salt
- 3 ½ cups Water
- 3 tbsp Benny Chicken Stock Powder
- 1 tin KOO Sugar Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tbsp dried Mixed Herbs
- 1-2 Eggs
- 1 cup Breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp Golden Cloud Flour
- 2 tbsp Butter
- 2 cups Maas
- 80g Cheddar Cheese, grated
- 1 tsp Colman’s Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 tsp Paprika
Method
- Make the pap by bringing 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
- Add 1 ½ cups of water to the mielie meal and stir separately.
- Then add the mielie meal to the stock, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
- Keep stirring until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
- Make the pap by bringing the 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
- Stir together the 1 ½ cups of water and the mielie meal, then add it to the pap, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
- Keep stirring the pap until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
- Finally, stir in the sugar beans and leave to cool.
- While it cools, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter and then adding the flour, stirring to combine well.
- Whisk in the milk, stirring to break any lumps, and keep stirring until the sauce thickens to coat the back of a spoon.
- Stir in the grated cheese until it is melted and the sauce is thick and cheesy.
- Lastly, add the mustard.
- Preheat a pot of oil to 160-180 °C.
- Once the pap is cool, roll the pap-and-beans mixture into golf-ball-sized balls.
- Whisk the eggs and place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.
- Coat the pap balls in egg, then roll them in breadcrumbs before deep-frying until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Serve with cheese sauce sprinkled with paprika.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce
Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce are a delicious and creative twist on classic South African flavours.
This dish combines creamy mielie meal (maize porridge) and hearty beans, formed into crispy golden balls and served with a rich, velvety cheese sauce.
Ingredients
- 3 cups Ace Mielie Meal
- 1 tsp Salt
- 3 ½ cups Water
- 3 tbsp Benny Chicken Stock Powder
- 1 tin KOO Sugar Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tbsp dried Mixed Herbs
- 1–2 Eggs
- 1 cup Breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp Golden Cloud Flour
- 2 tbsp Butter
- 2 cups Maas
- 80g Cheddar Cheese, grated
- 1 tsp Colman’s Dijon Mustard
-
- 1/2 tsp Paprika
Instructions
- Make the pap by bringing 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
- Add 1 ½ cups of water to the mielie meal and stir separately.
- Then add the mielie meal to the stock, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
- Keep stirring until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
- Make the pap by bringing the 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
- Stir together the 1 ½ cups of water and the mielie meal, then add it to the pap, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
- Keep stirring the pap until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
- Finally, stir in the sugar beans and leave to cool.
- While it cools, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter and then adding the flour, stirring to combine well.
- Whisk in the milk, stirring to break any lumps, and keep stirring until the sauce thickens to coat the back of a spoon.
- Stir in the grated cheese until it is melted and the sauce is thick and cheesy.
- Lastly, add the mustard.
- Preheat a pot of oil to 160-180 °C.
- Once the pap is cool, roll the pap-and-beans mixture into golf-ball-sized balls.
- Whisk the eggs and place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.
- Coat the pap balls in egg, then roll them in breadcrumbs before deep-frying until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Serve with cheese sauce sprinkled with paprika.
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