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Recipe of the day: Fried mielie-meal and bean balls with cheese sauce

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

26 March 2026

05:12 pm

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Perfect for family gatherings or casual entertaining, they offer a delicious blend of tradition and innovation.

Recipe of the day: Fried mielie-meal and bean balls with cheese sauce

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Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce are a delicious and creative twist on classic South African flavours.

This dish combines creamy mielie meal (maize porridge) and hearty beans, formed into crispy golden balls and served with a rich, velvety cheese sauce.

Perfect as a snack, appetiser, or light meal, these bites are packed with protein and comforting taste.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 60 min

Serves: 4

ALSO READ:Recipe of the day: Poached egg, smoked fish and green bean salad

Ingredients

  • 3 cups Ace Mielie Meal
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 3 ½  cups Water
  • 3 tbsp Benny Chicken Stock Powder
  • 1 tin KOO Sugar Beans, drained and rinsed 
  • 1 tbsp dried Mixed Herbs
  • 1-2 Eggs
  • 1 cup Breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp Golden Cloud Flour
  • 2 tbsp Butter 
  • 2 cups Maas
  • 80g Cheddar Cheese, grated 
  • 1 tsp Colman’s Dijon Mustard 
  • 1/2 tsp Paprika

Method

  1. Make the pap by bringing 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
  2. Add 1 ½ cups of water to the mielie meal and stir separately.
  3. Then add the mielie meal to the stock, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
  4. Keep stirring until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
  5. Make the pap by bringing the 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.
  6. Stir together the 1 ½ cups of water and the mielie meal, then add it to the pap, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.
  7. Keep stirring the pap until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.
  8. Finally, stir in the sugar beans and leave to cool.
  9. While it cools, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter and then adding the flour, stirring to combine well.
  10. Whisk in the milk, stirring to break any lumps, and keep stirring until the sauce thickens to coat the back of a spoon.
  11. Stir in the grated cheese until it is melted and the sauce is thick and cheesy.
  12. Lastly, add the mustard.
  13. Preheat a pot of oil to 160-180 °C.
  14. Once the pap is cool, roll the pap-and-beans mixture into golf-ball-sized balls. 
  15. Whisk the eggs and place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.
  16. Coat the pap balls in egg, then roll them in breadcrumbs before deep-frying until golden brown. 
  17. Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
  18. Serve with cheese sauce sprinkled with paprika.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce

Recipe of the day: Fried mielie-meal and bean balls with cheese sauce

Fried mielie meal and bean balls with cheese sauce are a delicious and creative twist on classic South African flavours.

RELATED ARTICLES

This dish combines creamy mielie meal (maize porridge) and hearty beans, formed into crispy golden balls and served with a rich, velvety cheese sauce.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • 3 cups Ace Mielie Meal
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 3 ½  cups Water
  • 3 tbsp Benny Chicken Stock Powder
  • 1 tin KOO Sugar Beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tbsp dried Mixed Herbs
  • 12 Eggs
  • 1 cup Breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp Golden Cloud Flour
  • 2 tbsp Butter
  • 2 cups Maas
  • 80g Cheddar Cheese, grated
  • 1 tsp Colman’s Dijon Mustard

  • 1/2 tsp Paprika

Instructions

 

  1. Make the pap by bringing 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.

  2. Add 1 ½ cups of water to the mielie meal and stir separately.

  3. Then add the mielie meal to the stock, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.

  4. Keep stirring until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.

  5. Make the pap by bringing the 2 cups of water to the boil with stock and salt.

  6. Stir together the 1 ½ cups of water and the mielie meal, then add it to the pap, stirring constantly to make sure there are no lumps.

  7. Keep stirring the pap until it is thick and cooked for about 20 minutes.

  8. Finally, stir in the sugar beans and leave to cool.

  9. While it cools, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter and then adding the flour, stirring to combine well.

  10. Whisk in the milk, stirring to break any lumps, and keep stirring until the sauce thickens to coat the back of a spoon.

  11. Stir in the grated cheese until it is melted and the sauce is thick and cheesy.

  12. Lastly, add the mustard.

  13. Preheat a pot of oil to 160-180 °C.

  14. Once the pap is cool, roll the pap-and-beans mixture into golf-ball-sized balls. 

  15. Whisk the eggs and place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.

  16. Coat the pap balls in egg, then roll them in breadcrumbs before deep-frying until golden brown. 

  17. Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

  18. Serve with cheese sauce sprinkled with paprika.

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