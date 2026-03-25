Recipe of the day: Poached egg, smoked fish and green bean salad

Try this healthy salad for a great filling meal.
Adding eggs to a salad not only enhances flavour and texture but also gives the dish a powerful nutritional boost.
Eggs are widely regarded as one of the most versatile and cost-effective sources of high-quality protein available.
The World Egg Organisation describes eggs as “the most economical way” for many people worldwide to access high-quality protein.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100
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Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper
- 1 lemon
- 2 handfuls of fine green beans
- ½ red onion, sliced into rings
- 200 g packet of cooked smoked fish fillets
- Handful of dill, finely chopped
- Olive oil, for drizzling
Method
- For the poached eggs, fill a saucepan with water until about 8 cm deep. Add 5 ml (1 tsp) salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until small bubbles rise from the base of the pan.
- Zest half of the lemon (reserve for serving). Cut the lemon into wedges and add the juice of the zested wedges to the water (reserve remaining wedges for serving).
- Stir water in one direction to create a gentle whirlpool. Working with 1 egg at a time, crack an egg into a small bowl. Slide the egg from the bowl into the centre of the whirlpool, as close to the water as possible. Cook for about 3 minutes for a soft yolk, without stirring. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and drain on a kitchen towel. Season with salt. Repeat with the rest.
- Cook the beans in the same saucepan for 2-3 minutes until bright green. Drain. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the skin and bones from the fish. Flake.
- Pack the beans, fish, onions, and eggs on a platter. Scatter with dill, oil as well as the reserved lemon zest and wedges.
Tip: Use smoked Snoek or Mackerel for a South African twist, or Kipper as a budget-friendly alternativePrint
Recipe of the day :
Eggs are widely regarded as one of the most versatile and cost-effective sources of high-quality protein available. In fact, the World Egg Organisation describes eggs as “the most economical way” for many people around the world to access high-quality protein.
Ingredients
Poached Egg, Smoked Fish and Green Bean Salad
Serves 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper
- 1 lemon
- 2 handfuls fine green beans
- ½ red onion, sliced into rings
- 200 g packet cooked smoked fish fillets
- Handful dill, finely chopped
- Olive oil, for drizzling
Instructions
Method:
- For the poached eggs, fill a saucepan with water until about 8 cm deep. Add 5 ml (1 tsp) salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until small bubbles rise from the base of the pan.
- Zest half of the lemon (reserve for serving). Cut the lemon into wedges and add the juice of the zested wedges to the water (reserve remaining wedges for serving).
- Stir water in one direction to create a gentle whirlpool. Working with 1 egg at a time, crack an egg into a small bowl. Slide the egg from the bowl into the centre of the whirlpool, as close to the water as possible. Cook for about 3 minutes for a soft yolk, without stirring. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and drain on kitchen towel. Season with salt. Repeat with the rest.
- Cook the beans in the same saucepan for 2-3 minutes until bright green. Drain. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the skin and bones from the fish. Flake.
- Pack the beans, fish, onions and eggs on a platter. Scatter with dill, oil as well as the reserved lemon zest and wedges.
Tip:
Use smoked Snoek or Mackerel for a South African twist or Kipper as a budget friendly alternative
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