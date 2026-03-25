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Recipe of the day: Poached egg, smoked fish and green bean salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

25 March 2026

11:51 am

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Try this healthy salad for a great filling meal.

Recipe of the day: Poached egg, smoked fish and green bean salad

Picture: Supplied

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Adding eggs to a salad not only enhances flavour and texture but also gives the dish a powerful nutritional boost.

Eggs are widely regarded as one of the most versatile and cost-effective sources of high-quality protein available.

The World Egg Organisation describes eggs as “the most economical way” for many people worldwide to access high-quality protein.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

ALSO READ: Nine Lives: The secret door to excellent food in Rosebank

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 handfuls of fine green beans
  • ½ red onion, sliced into rings
  • 200 g packet of cooked smoked fish fillets
  • Handful of dill, finely chopped
  • Olive oil, for drizzling

Method

  1. For the poached eggs, fill a saucepan with water until about 8 cm deep. Add 5 ml (1 tsp) salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until small bubbles rise from the base of the pan.
  2. Zest half of the lemon (reserve for serving). Cut the lemon into wedges and add the juice of the zested wedges to the water (reserve remaining wedges for serving).
  3. Stir water in one direction to create a gentle whirlpool. Working with 1 egg at a time, crack an egg into a small bowl.  Slide the egg from the bowl into the centre of the whirlpool, as close to the water as possible. Cook for about 3 minutes for a soft yolk, without stirring. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and drain on a kitchen towel. Season with salt. Repeat with the rest.
  4. Cook the beans in the same saucepan for 2-3 minutes until bright green. Drain. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Remove the skin and bones from the fish. Flake.
  6. Pack the beans, fish, onions, and eggs on a platter. Scatter with dill, oil as well as the reserved lemon zest and wedges.

Tip: Use smoked Snoek or Mackerel for a South African twist, or Kipper as a budget-friendly alternative

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Recipe of the day :

Recipe of the day: Poached egg, smoked fish and green bean salad

Eggs are widely regarded as one of the most versatile and cost-effective sources of high-quality protein available. In fact, the World Egg Organisation describes eggs as “the most economical way” for many people around the world to access high-quality protein.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Poached Egg, Smoked Fish and Green Bean Salad

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

 

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 handfuls fine green beans
  • ½ red onion, sliced into rings
  • 200 g packet cooked smoked fish fillets
  • Handful dill, finely chopped
  • Olive oil, for drizzling

 

Instructions

 

Method:

  1. For the poached eggs, fill a saucepan with water until about 8 cm deep. Add 5 ml (1 tsp) salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until small bubbles rise from the base of the pan.
  2. Zest half of the lemon (reserve for serving). Cut the lemon into wedges and add the juice of the zested wedges to the water (reserve remaining wedges for serving).
  3. Stir water in one direction to create a gentle whirlpool. Working with 1 egg at a time, crack an egg into a small bowl.  Slide the egg from the bowl into the centre of the whirlpool, as close to the water as possible. Cook for about 3 minutes for a soft yolk, without stirring. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and drain on kitchen towel. Season with salt. Repeat with the rest.
  4. Cook the beans in the same saucepan for 2-3 minutes until bright green. Drain. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Remove the skin and bones from the fish. Flake.
  6. Pack the beans, fish, onions and eggs on a platter. Scatter with dill, oil as well as the reserved lemon zest and wedges.

 

Tip:

Use smoked Snoek or Mackerel for a South African twist or Kipper as a budget friendly alternative

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