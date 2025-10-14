Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Lineo Lesemane

14 October 2025

11:26 am

Comfort food doesn’t get better than this.

Pork meatballs

Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta. Picture: Supplied

These juicy pork meatballs are simmered in a rich tomato and basil sauce.

They’re served over creamy, cheese-laden polenta for a satisfying, restaurant-worthy meal perfect for weeknights or weekend gatherings.

Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Ingredients

For the meatballs

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Olive oil, for sautéing
  • 750 g pork mince
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Marinara sauce

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 x 400 g tins chopped tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • A small bunch of basil leaves, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the polenta

  • 3 cups water
  • 3 cups full-cream milk
  • 1½ teaspoons salt
  • 1½ cups polenta
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

To serve

  • Basil pesto
  • Grated Parmesan

Method

Meatballs:

  1. Lightly sauté the onion and garlic for the meatballs in a little oil until softened.
  2. Set aside to cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, sautéed onion and garlic, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
  3. Mix until just combined – take care not to overwork the mixture. Shape into evenly sized meatballs.
  4. Heat a little oil in a pan and brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove and set aside.

Marinara sauce:

  1. In the same pan, sauté the onion until softened.
  2. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
  3. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar.
  4. Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the chopped basil and season to taste.
  5. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a splash of water.
  6. Return the meatballs to the sauce and simmer gently for 5–10 minutes until cooked through.

Polenta:

  1. Bring the water, milk, and salt to a boil in a large pot.
  2. Gradually whisk in the polenta, stirring constantly to prevent lumps.
  3. Reduce the heat and continue stirring for 15–20 minutes until thick, smooth, and creamy.
  4. Stir in the butter and Parmesan cheese just before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

To serve:

  1. Spoon the polenta into bowls, top with meatballs and sauce, and finish with a spoonful of basil pesto and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Pork meatballs

  • Author: sapork.co.za
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 45 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: Italian

