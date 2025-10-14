Recipe of the day: Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Comfort food doesn’t get better than this.
These juicy pork meatballs are simmered in a rich tomato and basil sauce.
They’re served over creamy, cheese-laden polenta for a satisfying, restaurant-worthy meal perfect for weeknights or weekend gatherings.
Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Olive oil, for sautéing
- 750 g pork mince
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 egg
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Marinara sauce
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 x 400 g tins chopped tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- A small bunch of basil leaves, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the polenta
- 3 cups water
- 3 cups full-cream milk
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 1½ cups polenta
- 3 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- Salt and pepper, to taste
To serve
- Basil pesto
- Grated Parmesan
Method
Meatballs:
- Lightly sauté the onion and garlic for the meatballs in a little oil until softened.
- Set aside to cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, sautéed onion and garlic, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Mix until just combined – take care not to overwork the mixture. Shape into evenly sized meatballs.
- Heat a little oil in a pan and brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove and set aside.
Marinara sauce:
- In the same pan, sauté the onion until softened.
- Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar.
- Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the chopped basil and season to taste.
- If the sauce becomes too thick, add a splash of water.
- Return the meatballs to the sauce and simmer gently for 5–10 minutes until cooked through.
Polenta:
- Bring the water, milk, and salt to a boil in a large pot.
- Gradually whisk in the polenta, stirring constantly to prevent lumps.
- Reduce the heat and continue stirring for 15–20 minutes until thick, smooth, and creamy.
- Stir in the butter and Parmesan cheese just before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
To serve:
- Spoon the polenta into bowls, top with meatballs and sauce, and finish with a spoonful of basil pesto and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
