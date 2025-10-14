Recipe of the day: Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Comfort food doesn’t get better than this.

These juicy pork meatballs are simmered in a rich tomato and basil sauce.

They’re served over creamy, cheese-laden polenta for a satisfying, restaurant-worthy meal perfect for weeknights or weekend gatherings.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mighty avo hamburger

Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta

Ingredients

For the meatballs

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Olive oil, for sautéing

750 g pork mince

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 egg

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Marinara sauce

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 x 400 g tins chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

A small bunch of basil leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the polenta

3 cups water

3 cups full-cream milk

1½ teaspoons salt

1½ cups polenta

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper, to taste

To serve

Basil pesto

Grated Parmesan

Method

Meatballs:

Lightly sauté the onion and garlic for the meatballs in a little oil until softened. Set aside to cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, sautéed onion and garlic, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix until just combined – take care not to overwork the mixture. Shape into evenly sized meatballs. Heat a little oil in a pan and brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove and set aside.

Marinara sauce:

In the same pan, sauté the onion until softened. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar. Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the chopped basil and season to taste. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a splash of water. Return the meatballs to the sauce and simmer gently for 5–10 minutes until cooked through.

Polenta:

Bring the water, milk, and salt to a boil in a large pot. Gradually whisk in the polenta, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Reduce the heat and continue stirring for 15–20 minutes until thick, smooth, and creamy. Stir in the butter and Parmesan cheese just before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

To serve:

Spoon the polenta into bowls, top with meatballs and sauce, and finish with a spoonful of basil pesto and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Pork meatballs in hearty tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy polenta Author: sapork.co.za

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: cook

Cuisine: Italian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the meatballs 1 onion, chopped

onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced

garlic cloves, minced Olive oil, for sautéing

750 g pork mince

pork mince 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

fresh parsley, chopped 1 egg

egg ½ cup breadcrumbs

breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons soy sauce

soy sauce Salt and freshly ground black pepper Marinara sauce 1 onion, chopped

onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced

garlic cloves, minced 2 x 400 g tins chopped tomatoes

x 400 g tins chopped tomatoes 2 tablespoons brown sugar

brown sugar 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar A small bunch of basil leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste For the polenta 3 cups water

water 3 cups full-cream milk

full-cream milk 1½ teaspoons salt

salt 1½ cups polenta

polenta 3 tablespoons butter

butter ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

freshly grated Parmesan Salt and pepper, to taste To serve Basil pesto

Grated Parmesan Instructions Meatballs: Lightly sauté the onion and garlic for the meatballs in a little oil until softened. Set aside to cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, sautéed onion and garlic, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix until just combined – take care not to overwork the mixture. Shape into evenly sized meatballs. Heat a little oil in a pan and brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove and set aside. Marinara sauce: In the same pan, sauté the onion until softened. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar. Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the chopped basil and season to taste. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a splash of water. Return the meatballs to the sauce and simmer gently for 5–10 minutes until cooked through. Polenta: Bring the water, milk, and salt to a boil in a large pot. Gradually whisk in the polenta, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Reduce the heat and continue stirring for 15–20 minutes until thick, smooth, and creamy. Stir in the butter and Parmesan cheese just before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Notes Spoon the polenta into bowls, top with meatballs and sauce, and finish with a spoonful of basil pesto and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie